Contact us

If you have any particular questions that are not already answered in our FAQ section, then please e-mail us.

Email Click here to email us Telephone 0333 700 8800 Postal Address London Theatre Direct Ltd

3rd Floor

207 Regent Street

London, W1B 3HH



London Theatre Direct office hours are 9am to 6pm GMT (London time) Monday to Friday and between 10am and 5pm on Saturdays. We are closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

To reach us from overseas, please call +44 333 700 8800 (from USA: 011 44 333 700 8800). In the UK, calls will cost 7 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Costs from other providers and mobiles may vary. 0333 numbers are charged at the same rate as to any UK landline as regulated by Ofcom, regardless of whatever method used to call including mobile.

Please note, we do not accept Theatre Tokens.

Registered in England and Wales, number 3800560