The following words or phrases have the meaning shown below wherever they appear in bold in this document

Accident – A bodily injury confirmed by a doctor that prevents you from attending the booked event.

You/Your/Yourself – A person who has made a booking alone or as part of a group with us.

Doctor – A qualified medical practitioner registered with a recognised professional body. A doctor cannot be yourself or a member of your immediate family.

Emergency Services – The Police, Fire and Rescue Service or Emergency Medical Services

Booking/Booked event – The pre-planned and pre-booked service(s) / event(s) / ticket(s) transacted with us by you and provided within the United Kingdom

Group – Any number of people who have made a booking with the booking vendor with Booking Refund Protection in the same transaction.

Illness – A physical or mental condition confirmed by a doctor that prevents you from attending the booked event.

Immediate family – Your husband, wife, partner, civil partner, parent, child, brother or sister.

Normal Pregnancy – Symptoms which normally accompany pregnancy (including multiple pregnancy) and which are generally of a minor and/or temporary nature (e.g. morning sickness, fatigue etc.) which do not represent a medical hazard to mother or baby.

Pre-existing medical condition – Any disease, illness or injury (whether diagnosed or not) existing at or before the date of booking and for which medical advice or treatment has been sought in the 12 months preceding the date of booking.

Public Transport Network – Any mode of public transport other than public hire taxis licensed for public use on which the customer had planned to travel to a booked event within the United Kingdom.

Ticket – A non-refundable, authorised ticket that was purchased from a recognised and reputable booking vendor where Booking Refund Protection has been purchased at the same time as purchasing the ticket(s).

United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man

We/us/our – The booking vendor with whom you made the booking.