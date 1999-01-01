Privacy Policy

We collect, process, store and use personal data when you book a ticket to an event including your name, address and email address together with payment information in order to facilitate your ticket booking with us. If you chose to log-in to our website using a social media or express checkout method, we store the method of log-in.
We may also collect personal data that you give to us about other people if you register them to attend an event. You agree that you have notified any other person whose personal data that you provide to us of this privacy notice and, where necessary, obtained their consent so that we can lawfully process their personal data in accordance with this policy.
All personal data that you provide to us must be true, complete and accurate. If you provide us with inaccurate or false data, and we suspect or identify fraud, we will record this.
You do not need to provide us with any personal data to view our website. However, we may still collect the information set under the Data we automatically collect section of this policy, and marketing communications in accordance with the Marketing Communications section of this policy.
When you contact us by email or post, we may keep a record of the correspondence and we may also record any telephone call we have with you.