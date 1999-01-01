Cookies we use Cookie Name Purpose Internal Session Cookie ASP.NET_SessionId This cookie is used to monitor the booking process. It is deleted when the user closes the browser. Affiliate cookie Affiliate This cookie is used when the user comes to the site from a partner site to distinguish the sale sources. The exploration time of the cookie depends on partner site. Referrer cookie ltd_referer This cookie is used for those coming to the site first time using a link and expires 31 days after creating. Newsletter customers tracking cookie nctid This cookie is used when the user comes to the site from a one of our newsletters and expires 31 days after creating. Homepage news box cookie hideNews This cookie is used for storing information that visitor wants to have homepage news box hidden and expires 31 days after creating. Newsletter subscription Subscribed This cookie is used for newsletter subscription.

_dc_gtm_ua This cookie collects information about how visitors use the site; this is used to compile reports and to help improve the site. These cookies collect information in an anonymous form, including the number of visitors to the site, where visitors have come to the site from and the pages they visited.

Cookies are small text files that are placed on your computer by websites that you visit. They are widely used in order to make websites work more efficiently and provide information to the owners of the site.

Most web browsers allow some control of most cookies through the browser settings and to find out more about cookies, visit www.allaboutcookies.org and if you wish to opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics across all websites visit http://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.