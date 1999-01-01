Except where We can offer an applicable Ticket exchange at a fee or resale facility, Tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded after purchase unless the performance is cancelled or rescheduled (subject to below) or where there is a material change to the programme of Event. Where an Event is cancelled or rescheduled (subject to below) by the Venue or Promoter, where an Event is cancelled or rescheduled due to circumstances beyond Our control, or where there is a material change to the programme of the Event, You will be entitled to claim a refund from Us in accordance with this clause. A ‘material’ change is a change which, in Our reasonable opinion, makes the Event materially different to the Event that purchasers of the Ticket, taken generally, could reasonably expect. The use of understudies in a theatre performance shall not be a material change. Where an outdoor Event is cancelled or curtailed because of adverse weather, We shall not be liable to make any refund or pay any compensation beyond the refunds that may be payable under the Venue’s or Promoter’s rules. Where such a refund is sought You must bring this to Our attention as soon as possible upon becoming aware of such change, cancellation or where the Event has been rescheduled, prior to the rescheduled Event. The refund for Tickets equals at least the face value price paid or, if the face value has been reduced by the organiser, the discounted face value price paid in accordance with the STAR Code of Practice. In order to claim Your refund, please apply in writing to Your point of purchase, enclosing Your complete unused Tickets, if received, promptly (e.g. within 3 months from the date of the Event). Refunds shall only be made to the person who purchased the Tickets and, when possible, be made using the same method as was used to purchase the Tickets except, at Our discretion, where payment was made by cash. These Terms and Conditions do not and shall not affect your statutory rights as a consumer. For further information about your statutory rights contact Citizens Advice, Consumer Direct (http://www.consumerdirect.gov.uk) or the Department for Business Innovation and Skills.