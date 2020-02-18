Who are London Theatre Direct?

London Theatre Direct are one of the leading providers of theatre tickets in the UK. We were one of the very first websites to sell theatre tickets online and have sold more than a million London theatre tickets since our launch in 1999.

We are a fully bonded London theatre ticket agency and distributor and work directly with all the major theatre groups in London including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, Nimax Theatres, Ambassador Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and many more individual theatres and smaller theatre groups.

We connect directly to the box offices of a number of West End theatres or hold a ticket allocation for each performance, allowing for both last minute theatre bookings and the maximum number of available London theatre tickets on sale at any one time.

We are full members of S.T.A.R., the Society Of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

You can be confident that your booking is being made with an official, recognised and trusted supplier and that your tickets are genuine. Bookings are made safely and securely via our website or by telephone with one of our friendly agents.

What are your office hours? How do I contact you?

Our office hours are 9am to 8pm GMT (London time) Monday to Friday and between 9am and 7pm on Saturdays. We are closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Our telephone number is 0333 700 8800 (calls charged at local rate from standard BT lines. Costs from other providers and mobiles may vary). If you have any particular questions that are not answered on this page, then please e-mail us. We can also be contacted by post at:

London Theatre Direct Ltd

3rd Floor

207 Regent Street

London

W1B 3HH

Please note, this address is for correspondence only and you cannot purchase or collect tickets from this address.

What is STAR?

London Theatre Direct is an official agent of London theatre and a full member of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers. STAR is a self-regulatory body operating within guidelines supported by, amongst others, the Office of Fair Trading, the British Tourist Authority, the London Tourist Board, the Metropolitan Police, Westminster Council and the Society of London Theatre.



You can check our STAR membership status here.