Julianne Moore cast in Dear Evan Hansen musical film Sep 2, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore (The Big Lebowski, Hannibal) has been cast to portray Heidi Hansen in the upcoming musical film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, it has been announced. The multi-award-winning actress is set to join the eight-member principal cast, including Ben Platt who has been confirmed to reprise his role as Evan Hansen for the big screen. The hit musical was originally scheduled to extend its West End run at the Noel Coward Theatre until 27 June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic struck. A 2021 return date to the London stage has yet to be confirmed or announced.

Pictured: Julianne Moore © David Shankbone

After rumours circulating that Ben Platt would reprise his Broadway role for the film, it was recently finally announced to be true. The Tony Award-winning actor will be joined by Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, Still Alice) in the role of Evan's mother, who must grapple with her son's spiralling mental health problems.

Julianne Moore is no stranger to vocal performance, and with her Dear Evan Hansen role calling for her to sing "Good For You", you can bet she will deliver a great cinematic performance. In the film What Maisie Knew, she was praised for her rendering of the song "Hook and Line (The Kills)".

Also starring alongside Moore and Platt in the new flick will be Amanda Stenberg (The Hate U Give, The Eddy) as Alana Beck, Amy Adams (Disney's Enchanted) as Cynthia Murphy, Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country) as Connor Murphy, Danny Pino (Mayans) as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Zoe Murphy, and Nik Dodani (Atypical) as Jared Kleinman.

Dear Evan Hansen movie creative team fittingly places Wallflower creator in the director's chair

The script for the film has been inked by Steven Levenson based on his original stage version. Stephen Chbosky, who is perhaps best known for writing the book and directing the film for The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012) starring Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, is set to direct Dear Evan Hansen The Movie. The film includes music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Marc Platt Productions as executive producers.

Dear Evan Hansen destined for box office success

There's no doubt that the Dear Evan Hansen film will be a major success at the box office once it's released. With a gripping story and unforgettable, catchy earworms galore, you can bet that theatre fans will be queuing up in droves to catch six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on the silver screen.

A letter never meant to be read, a lie never meant to be uttered, a life he never imagined he could live. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: the opportunity to finally be one with the crowd!



