Les Miserables announces full-fledged West End return plans plus on-sale date Dec 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 20, 2020) Plans have been announced for Les Miserables to recommence performances this summer in all the show's former revolutionary glory without social distancing measures. The announcement comes after the vaccine is now being administered to the UK's higher-risk population, including Sir Ian McKellen, who received his first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine on 16 March 2020.

Soon we'll hear the people sing again!

Les Miserables hopes to return in London's West End this summer without social distancing

The production team for Les Mis have announced that they expect the show to return to the Sondheim Theatre stage without social distancing as early as 29 May , which is just a week before The Phantom of the Opera starring the recently announced Killian Donnelly is expected re-open on 5 June .

The show's eagerly-anticipated comeback will be its full-scale production and will come after the current concert production was forcibly paused due to London's recently announced new tier restrictions. Tickets for the grand re-opening of Les Mis are expected to go on public sale on 22 December.

Who is starring in Les Miserables in 2021?

The 2021 cast of Les Miserables has yet to be confirmed, but it is speculated that Jon Robyns will take once again portray the role of Jean Valjean after displaying a rather enthusiastic response to the news on social media.

Les Miserables Sondheim Theatre creative team

The "new" Sondheim Theatre show features an adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird; an original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel; lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer; music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker; original orchestrations by John Cameron; and additional material by James Fenton.

The show is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell and features designs by Matt Kinley inspired by the original Victor Hugo paintings, costume design by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, sound design by Mick Potter lighting design by Paule Constable, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.