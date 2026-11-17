Step inside Lightroom, one of London's most exciting destinations for immersive experiences. Located at 2 Lewis Cubitt Walk in King's Cross, this innovative venue is redefining how audiences experience art, film, music and storytelling.

What is Lightroom in King's Cross?

Bringing together the scale of cinema and the spectacle of theatre, Lightroom features four enormous 11-metre-high walls and a projection-mapped floor, transforming the entire space into an immersive visual experience. Audiences are surrounded by extraordinary imagery, with every production offering a different way to explore its subject.

Lightroom works with leading creative talent across art, music, fashion, film and science to produce original experiences that bring fascinating stories and artistic works to life. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering something completely new, there's plenty to explore.