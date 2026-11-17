Lightroom London: Discover the Immersive King's Cross Venue and Larger Than Life
Published on 17 November 2026
Summary
- Discover Lightroom, a unique immersive arts and entertainment venue in King's Cross.
- Experience spectacular 360-degree projections across four 11-metre-high walls and the floor.
- See Larger Than Life, celebrating 50 years of Aardman, starring Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.
Step inside Lightroom, one of London's most exciting destinations for immersive experiences. Located at 2 Lewis Cubitt Walk in King's Cross, this innovative venue is redefining how audiences experience art, film, music and storytelling.
What is Lightroom in King's Cross?
Bringing together the scale of cinema and the spectacle of theatre, Lightroom features four enormous 11-metre-high walls and a projection-mapped floor, transforming the entire space into an immersive visual experience. Audiences are surrounded by extraordinary imagery, with every production offering a different way to explore its subject.
Lightroom works with leading creative talent across art, music, fashion, film and science to produce original experiences that bring fascinating stories and artistic works to life. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering something completely new, there's plenty to explore.
What is Larger Than Life at Lightroom about?
The first experience available at Lightroom is Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the four-time Oscar-winning Aardman studio.
Running for 50 minutes, this immersive experience takes audiences behind the scenes of Britain's much-loved stop-motion animation studio. Featuring familiar faces including Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, it explores how Aardman's iconic characters and films are created, one tiny, hand-crafted movement at a time.
From the early experiments of founders Sir Peter Lord and Sir David Sproxton to the miniature props, towering sets and unforgettable moments from films such as Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, discover the incredible craftsmanship behind the finished masterpieces.
It's a brilliant opportunity for animation fans of all ages to get closer to the magic of Aardman, with its characters and creations brought to life on an extraordinary scale.
How to book Larger Than Life tickets
Larger Than Life runs at Lightroom until 4 January 2027. The experience lasts approximately 50 minutes. Lightroom's upcoming programme also includes an immersive experience dedicated to the work of artist Henri Matisse, with more exciting exhibitions to look forward to.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.