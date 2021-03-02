Menu
    Line-up announced for the 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The WhatsOnStage Awards were recently announced to be still going ahead this year, which will be streamed 14 March 2021. The event will be different this year and will take the time to celebrate “Angels” who were nominated by audiences for the love and care shown during the pandemic. The Awards show will feature over 20 stage stars who join the evening to celebrate the performing arts community.

    The Annual WhatsOnStage Awards 2021

    The award ceremony will be streamed on 14 March 2021 and presented at London’s Turbine Theatre. The 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will feature a whole host of performers and will celebrate shows that were halted by the pandemic and those created and performed during lockdown, as well as those that will raise the curtain when theatres reopen. The evening will be presented by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson.

    WhatsOnStage Angels

    “Angels” is a new feature of the WhatsOnStage Awards. On the evening, 21 Angels will be announced and celebrated. They were nominated by the public for love and care during the pandemic. Once live theatre returns, the Angels will be treated to seeing a show.

    The WhatsOnStage Awards line-up

    The line-up as announced by WhatsOnStage will feature the following:

    • Cedric Neal performing ‘Gotta Start Somewhere’ from Back to the Future Musical.
    • Hairspray’s Lizzie Bea will perform ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ from Carousel.
    • Ivano Turco will perform ‘Only You, Lonely You’ from ALW’s Cinderella.
    • Blake Patrick Anderson, Cleve September, Danielle Fiamanya, Frances Mayli, Grace Mouat, Jodie Steele, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Millie O’Connell and Sophie Isaacs will perform ‘Let The Sunshine In’ from Hair.
    • Siubhan Harrison will perform ‘Head Over Feet’ from Jagged Little Pill.
    • Emma Kingston will perform ‘I Can Do Better Than That’ from The Last Five Years.
    • Danielle Fiamanya and Matt Croke will perform ‘Crazy Rolling’ from Moulin Rouge!.
    • Alexia Khadime and Christine Allado will perform ‘When You Believe’ from The Prince of Egypt.
    • Dom Hartley-Harris and Alex Thomas-Smith will perform ‘I’ll Cover You’ from Rent.
    • Jamie Muscato will perform ‘Something’s Coming’ from West Side Story.
    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

