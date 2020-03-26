London Theatre Direct COVID-19 refund policy Mar 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct The West End coronavirus shutdown and your entitlement to a refund.

LTD coronavirus refund policy

LTD confirms as of 23 March that most, if not all, London theatre shows have been suspended up to 30 April 2020 (***exceptions may apply). If you are a ticketholder to a performance that was supposed to take place between the 16th of March and the 30th of April, there is no need contact us, as refunds will be issued automatically at a maximum of 14 days after your performance was scheduled to take place. This, of course, comes with a few exceptions.

If you hold tickets to 4000 Miles at The Old Vic, The Secret Garden concert at the London Palladium (4 April 2020), and/or to Monday Favourites at The Other Palace with John Owen Jones (30 March 2020), then your tickets remain valid for the postponed performances and no action is needed on your part. We are currently awaiting further information from the Old Vic Theatre regarding the new performance dates for 4000 Miles. However, we can confirm that The Secret Garden has been rescheduled to 15 November with a venue change at the Adelphi Theatre whilst Monday Favourites with John Owen Jones has been moved to 20 September at the Adelphi as well.

***Please note that other shows may postpone their performances and they reserve the right to honour your tickets for the postponed performances without the issuance of a refund.

*** Special notice for The Prince of Egypt ticketholders : The Dominion Theatre has recently announced that they will only be honouring refunds up to 25 April 2020. Should you wish to exchange your ticket(s), this will only be permissible from 1 June onwards.

Refunds for affected performances are processed automatically

Due to the ever-evolving situation, we are only handling refunds for March and April at this time. We kindly ask that you do not contact us if your performance is set to take place after 30 April, as it is too early at this time to know which shows will be affected from May onwards. Ticketholders are encouraged to exchange their tickets to a later date if they will not be able to attend due to a travel ban or other unforeseeable circumstances. Please be advised that an exchange may or may not incur an admin fee depending on the venue or production's policy.

The information in this article is valid as of 26 March 2020 and is subject to change without notice. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Sincerely,

Team London Theatre Direct