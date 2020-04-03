London Waitress star Sara Bareilles reveals she had coronavirus and has now "fully recovered"

Pictured: Sara Bareilles in her Joe's Diner uniform in Waitress.

Sara Bareilles on the mend from coronavirus infection

The singer in an Instagram story reported: "I had it, just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."

Bareilles later stated that she was "really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings."

Sara Bareilles recently starred as Jenna in the West End production of Waitress The Musical after previously portraying the role in the hit New York production in June 2017, which marked her Broadway stage debut.

The chart-topping "Love Song" singer and actress composed the show's music and lyrics as part of the first-ever all-female creative team in Broadway history. Her work on the show earned her her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score as well as the 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Gavin Creel and Alice Fearn may or may not have had coronavirus symptoms

Sara Bareilles' Waitress co-star Gavin Creel also reported symptoms, though it has not been confirmed whether he had COVID-19 and whether he caught it from Bareilles. Other West End stars who have mentioned having symptoms on their social channels include Alice Fearn, who is currently starring in Come From Away and is also known for having played Elphaba in the London production of Wicked.

Fearn took to Twitter on 27 March to announce that she had been bedridden for two days and was forced to postpone her live stream concert to 6 April at 6.30pm for Leave A Light On.