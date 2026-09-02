Meet the cast of Pride at the Bridge Theatre transfer

The original cast largely returns , including Samuel Barnett, Matthew Durkan, Gillian Elisa and Courtney Stapleton, with tickets available through the theatre’s priority and general sales.

Based on the true story of LGBTQ+ activists supporting Welsh miners during the 1984 strikes , the musical is an adaptation of the popular 2014 film starring Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott.

After a sell-out critically acclaimed run at the National Theatre, Pride is transferring to the Bridge Theatre from 12th November until 8th May 2027. The true story of the Lesbians and Gays supporting the miner strikes in South Wales in 1984 has been adapted into a feel-good musical. You might have already seen the film adaptation in 2014, starring Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton.

Don’t wait to book your tickets thespians, this is guaranteed to be a sell out smash hit.

Who plays Jonathan in Pride?

Samuel Barnett returns to the role of Jonathan in the Bridge Theatre transfer. Some of his previous credits include The History Boys (Broadway, Tony nominated), Black Doves (Netflix), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (West End) and Richard III (Shakespeare’s Globe).

Who plays Mike in Pride the Musical?

Matthew Durkan returns to the role of Mike for the National Theatre’s transfer of Pride. Some of his previous credits include A Christmas Carol (Old Vic) and Toxic Town (Netflix), Daddy Issues (BBC Three).

Who plays Gwen in Pride at the Bridge Theatre?

Returning to the role of Gwen is Gillian Elisa, some of her previous credits include Billy Elliot: The Musical (West End), Under Milk Wood (National Theatre), Oliver! (Aberystwyth Arts Centre).