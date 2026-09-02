Meet the cast of Pride at the Bridge Theatre transfer
Published on 2 September 2026
Summary
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Pride the Musical is transferring from the National Theatre to the Bridge Theatre, running 12 November 2026–8 May 2027, following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run.
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Based on the true story of LGBTQ+ activists supporting Welsh miners during the 1984 strikes, the musical is an adaptation of the popular 2014 film starring Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott.
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The original cast largely returns, including Samuel Barnett, Matthew Durkan, Gillian Elisa and Courtney Stapleton, with tickets available through the theatre’s priority and general sales.
After a sell-out critically acclaimed run at the National Theatre, Pride is transferring to the Bridge Theatre from 12th November until 8th May 2027. The true story of the Lesbians and Gays supporting the miner strikes in South Wales in 1984 has been adapted into a feel-good musical. You might have already seen the film adaptation in 2014, starring Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton.
Don’t wait to book your tickets thespians, this is guaranteed to be a sell out smash hit.
Who plays Jonathan in Pride?
Samuel Barnett returns to the role of Jonathan in the Bridge Theatre transfer. Some of his previous credits include The History Boys (Broadway, Tony nominated), Black Doves (Netflix), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (West End) and Richard III (Shakespeare’s Globe).
Who plays Mike in Pride the Musical?
Matthew Durkan returns to the role of Mike for the National Theatre’s transfer of Pride. Some of his previous credits include A Christmas Carol (Old Vic) and Toxic Town (Netflix), Daddy Issues (BBC Three).
Who plays Gwen in Pride at the Bridge Theatre?
Returning to the role of Gwen is Gillian Elisa, some of her previous credits include Billy Elliot: The Musical (West End), Under Milk Wood (National Theatre), Oliver! (Aberystwyth Arts Centre).
Who plays Gethin in Pride?
Chris Jenkins returns to the role of Gethin in Pride the musical. His previous credits include War of the Worlds (Dominion Theatre), Billy Elliott: The Musical (Victoria Palace), Hex (National Theatre), Groundhog Day (The Old Vic) and It’s A Sin (Channel 4).
Who plays Cliff in Pride the Musical?
Returning as Cliff is Darren Lawrence. His previous theatre credits include Saturday Night Fever (Sherman, Cardiff), The Importance of Being Earnest (Theatr Clwyd) and The Passion (National Theatre Wales).
Who plays Hefina in Pride at the Bridge Theatre?
Kirsty Malpass returns to the role of Hefina for the transfer of Pride. Some of her West End credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Clueless the Musical (Trafalgar Theatre).
Who plays Siân in Pride?
Sarah Pugh returns to the role of Siân, her credits include Pride and Prejudice (Illyria Theatre), Finding Home: East and West (Mercury Theatre Wales).
Who plays Maureen in Pride the Musical?
Maureen is played by Caroline Sheen who returns to the role for the Pride transfer to the Bridge Theatre. Some of her credits include Ted Lasso Season 4 (Apple TV), Ghosts (BBC), Les Miserables (2012 film), 9 to 5 (Savoy Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Mamma Mia! (Prince Edward) and much more.
Who plays Steph in Pride at the Bridge Theatre?
Courtney Stapleton returns to the role of Steph, her West End credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward), SIX the Musical (Arts Theatre), Bat Out Of Hell (Dominion Theatre) and Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre).
Who plays Dai in Pride?
Returning to the role of Dai is Matthew Woodyatt. His previous credits include War Horse (original West End cast), Fiddler on the Roof (UK and Ireland tour, and alternate Tevye at the Barbican), One Man, Two Guvnors (UK and international tours) and much more.
Pride FAQS
Where is Pride the Musical playing in London?
Pride is currently playing its sold out run at the National Theatre, until 12th September. Pride will then transfer to the Bridge Theatre.
When is Pride open at the Bridge Theatre?
Pride will be playing at the Bridge Theatre from 12th November 2026 to 8th May 2027.
When can I get tickets to Pride’s transfer?
You can get tickets to the transfer of Pride at the Bridge Theatre via our website. You can even sign up today for our priority on sale and be among the first to get tickets from 2nd September.