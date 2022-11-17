Mrs. Doubtfire is set to open in the West End in May 2023

Posted on 17 November 2022

Originally led by the renowned and late comedian Robin Williams , the tale of Mrs. Doubtfire continues to hold the world's attention with its outrageously brilliant storytelling - now, Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical (which will open in the West End in May 2023) brings all of the sass and raw emotion of the film to the Shaftesbury Theatre ! Witness the magic of this loveable musical comedy by booking Mrs. Doubtfire tickets today!

It’s official, dearies! From the back of standing ovations and sold-out crowds during a phenomenal Manchester run, Mrs. Doubtfire is bringing its wit and charm to London’s West End! Since the 1990s, the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire has tickled the hearts of audiences worldwide. Perhaps what sets it apart from other comedies of its time, is its ability to cover the concept of divorce and its consequences on families, all whilst maintaining a consistent hilarious note.

About Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical

Voice actor and family man Daniel has hit rock bottom. Faced with unemployment, a messy divorce and the loss of custody over his beloved children, he soon finds a solution in the advert that his wife posts for a nanny, thus, the alter ego Euphegenia Doubtfire is born. Built from highly impressive prosthetics, tartan skirts and knitted cardigans - Mrs. Doubtfire becomes the gateway that will allow him to stay in his children's lives. However, as Mrs. Doubtfire begins to take on a life of her own and the facade becomes ever-so-intense, Daniel gets more than he bargained for and is about to learn a lesson or two about fatherhood.

About Mrs. Doubtfire the movie

Directed by Chris Columbus and produced by Robin Williams, the smash-hit 90s comedy Mrs. Doubtfire follows the story of a recently divorced actor who disguises himself as a female housekeeper in order to see his family. Although primarily noted as one of the funniest films of all time, Mrs. Doubtfire has received critical praise for the accessible ways in which it tackles themes of divorce, separation and family.

Mrs Doubtfire the film was a box-office hit and grossed over $440 million worldwide against a budget of $25 million making it the world's second highest-grossing film of 1993. The film has gone on to become a staple in pop culture and has won various awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Earning it the title of the world's second highest-grossing film of 1993. It has appeared at number 40 on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies of All Time" and as number 67 in the American Film Institute's list: AFI's 100 Years... 100 Laughs. Mrs. Doubtfire won the award for Best Makeup at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Robin William's performance also earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Robin William's Mrs. Doubtfire mask is currently on display at the Musée Miniature et Cinéma in Lyon, France.

The cast and creatives of Mrs. Doubtfire

The West End cast of Mrs. Doubtfire is comprised of Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins as Andre, and Ian Talbot as Mr Jolly.

The cast will be complete by Lisa Mathieson, Joshua Dever, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Adam Lyons, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor, Samuel Wilson-Freeman, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett and Paulo Teixeira.

Mrs. Doubtfire creative team

Broadway's Mrs Doubtfire features a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning duo Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. It is directed by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress The Musical). Mrs Doubtfire features set and scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, musical supervision by Ethan Popp (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Mrs Doubtfire The Broadway Musical is based on the popular Twentieth Century Fox motion picture of the same name. It is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and produced by multi-Tony-Award winner Kevin McCollum (In The Heights, Rent, Avenue Q, Something Rotten!).

Mrs. Doubtfire tickets are available to purchase now!

That’s right poppet, tickets for this iconic revival of Mrs. Doubtfire are available now, don’t miss your chance of a night of belly-clutching laughs.