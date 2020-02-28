New revival of The Pillowman to run at the Duke of York's Theatre

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton to star in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London starting this June.

The Pillowman revival to open at London's Duke of York's Theatre 24 June 2020!

The new production of The Pillowman written by Martin McDonagh will open on 24 June 2020 at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre where it is booking until 17 October 2020.

The Pillowman cast and creative team

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Nowhere Boy, Nocturnal Animals, Godzilla) will take on the role Katurian whilst Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen) will take on the role of Michal in the first major revival of Martin McDonagh's prized work. The play will be directed by Matthew Dunster (True West, Hangmen) and promises to be a savagely funny yet electrifying production you won't want to miss!

Further cast members and creatives will be announced in due course.

The Pillowman plot in a nutshell

The play tells the tale of fiction writer Katurian who is interrogated by police after a series of child murders resembles the author's own short stories. When his brother Michal confesses to the crimes and throws Katurian under the bus, Katurian does everything in his power to protect his works of art before his impending execution. But just how disturbing is Katurian's own imagination? Told from both a narrative and reenactment point of view, The Pillowman is a unique psychological thriller and dark comedy that will have you on the edge of your seat!

