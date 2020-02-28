Remaining time: 
    New revival of The Pillowman to run at the Duke of York's Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    A new revival production of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is set to run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London this summer, it has been announced. The show's return comes more than 15 years after its initial Olivier Award-winning run at the National Theatre that starred David Tennant (GoodDoctor Who)and its two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer that starred Jeff Goldblum (The Prince of Egypt). The 12-week production will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton to star in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London starting this June.

    The Pillowman revival to open at London's Duke of York's Theatre 24 June 2020!

    The new production of The Pillowman written by Martin McDonagh will open on 24 June 2020 at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre where it is booking until 17 October 2020.

    Tickets to see The Pillowman go on general sale today, 28 February at 4pm!


    The Pillowman cast and creative team

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of UltronNowhere Boy, Nocturnal Animals, Godzilla) will take on the role Katurian whilst Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen) will take on the role of Michal in the first major revival of Martin McDonagh's prized work. The play will be directed by Matthew Dunster (True West, Hangmen) and promises to be a savagely funny yet electrifying production you won't want to miss!

    Further cast members and creatives will be announced in due course.

    The Pillowman plot in a nutshell

    The play tells the tale of fiction writer Katurian who is interrogated by police after a series of child murders resembles the author's own short stories. When his brother Michal confesses to the crimes and throws Katurian under the bus, Katurian does everything in his power to protect his works of art before his impending execution. But just how disturbing is Katurian's own imagination? Told from both a narrative and reenactment point of view, The Pillowman is a unique psychological thriller and dark comedy that will have you on the edge of your seat!

    Get the best seats for The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre!

    You don't want to miss the highly anticipated return of Martin McDonagh's award-winning play, The Pillowman. Tickets for the revival production are expected to be in high demand, so be sure to try our interactive seating plan to secure the best seats at the Duke of York's Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!

