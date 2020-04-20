Menu
Plays The Doctor
    The Doctor Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    The Doctor

    The Doctor transfers from the Almeida to the Duke of York's Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    20 April 2020 - 18 July 2020
    Content
    The Doctor includes the discussion of suicide and the description of suicide methods. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this production, you can get free support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from the Samaritans. Visit samaritans.org or call 116 123 for free. This production also features the use of bright flashing lights and strobes.

    The Doctor news

    Casting announced to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor 11/2/2020, 4.40pm
    The Doctor to transfer to the West End in 2020 starring Juliet Stevenson 24/9/2019, 12.15pm

