Tickets for West End transfer of Robert Icke’s The Doctor available now!

Following a sold-out and much-lauded run at the Almeida Theatre, Robert Icke’s The Doctor is transferring to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre for a 3-month run next year. Tickets for The Doctor’s Almeida run were in extremely high demand, and the West End transfer looks to be just as sought after. Do not miss your chance to see Juliet Stevenson in this daring 5-star role.

Robert Icke’s The Doctor in London

Translated and freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, Rober Icke’s The Doctor brings this morally, politically and personally fraught drama into the 21st century.

Ruth Wolff (Juliet Stevenson) is The Doctor, a practitioner at the top of her game heading a private clinic that specialises in finding a cure for dementia.

On a day much like any other, a patient is struggling to hold on to life. A catholic priest is intent on giving the young woman the last rites in an attempt to save her soul, but Dr Wolff, convinced she must ‘first do no harm’ denies him entry to her room.

When the media get wind of this, personal politics, and religion are called into question and social media has something to say about medical ethics. This ‘devastating’ new play calls into question everything you think you know or believe about gender, race and identity.

Cast and Creatives of The Doctor Duke of York’s run

It has been confirmed that Olivier award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson will reprise her role as Dr Ruth Wolff in the Duke of York’s transfer. Stevenson has been nominated for multiple Olivier Awards for her work in Measure for Measure, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Duet for One. In 1992, she was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in Death and the Maiden. Stevenson has also been nominated for multiple BAFTA awards, for her film and television roles in Truly, Madly, Deeply, A Doll’s House, and The Politician’s Wife.

Joining Juliet Stevenson will be Jamie Parker (Harry Potter in the original West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Also joining them will be Chris Colquhoun, Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill and Millicent Wong. Returning to the cast from the Almeida Theatre production will be Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner and Hannah Ledwidge on drums.

Robert Icke has adapted The Doctor from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. The Doctor marks the last play of Icke’s term as the Associate Director of the Almeida Theatre. Icke is best known for his modern adaptations of classic works. These include works like Mary Stuart, Uncle Vanya, 1984 and Oresteia for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Director.

Affordable tickets to see Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor are now available!

Do not miss your chance to see Juliet Stevenson in Robert Icke’s The Doctor. This 5-star run gets its much deserved West End transfer from 20 April 2020 - 11 July 2020. Book The Doctor tickets now to ensure the best seats at the best prices and avoid disappointment!