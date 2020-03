Pass the time in quarantine with this fun Come From Away word search! Mar 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Has quarantine got you down? Bored? Then why not pass the time with this new Come From Away word search created by the Come From Community?! The hit West End musical has been "deeply moved by all your messages of LOVE and SUPPORT" and decided to put this fun little word game together to help get you through these darks times caused by COVID-19. See if you can find them all! 🔎🌎 And above all, stay safe, take care of yourselves and your loved ones, and be kind! 💙💛

Can you find them all? #ComeFromAwayWordSearch

Come From Away now booking until 13 February 2021, exchanges now being offered

Future dates of Come From Away at the Phoneix Theatre are now on sale. If you have booked Come From Away tickets that have been affected by the West End shutdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2), then you may now be able to exchange your tickets to see Come From Away on one of the newly released dates from 19 October 2020 to 13 February 2021. Please note that Christmas dates from 21 to 28 December remain off sale until further notice (this statement is valid as at the publish date of this article and is subject to change).

#SupportTheShowMustGoOn with Come From Away tickets!

If you still have not managed to see Come From Away in London's West End, now is your chance to not only see one of the most popular Broadway transfers to hit the UK, but also to support UK and London theatres in their greatest time of need due to the COVID-19 crisis.