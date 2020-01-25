Menu
Rachel Tucker to star in the Broadway production of Come From Away
    Rachel Tucker to star in the Broadway production of Come From Away

    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Fan favourite Rachel Tucker, who is perhaps best known for starring as Elphaba in both the West End and New York productions of Wicked, will cross the pond this spring to take over the role of Beverley Bass in the Broadway production of Come From Away. The news comes after it was announced two weeks ago that she would be replaced by fellow Wicked alumna Alice Fearn in the London production of the hit Canadian-American musical.

    Pictured: Rachel Tucker in the West End production of Come From Away, now showing at the Phoenix Theatre.

    Alice Fearn has been confirmed to take over the role of Beverley/Annette from Rachel Tucker in the London Phoneix Theatre production of Come From Away. Tucker will play her last performance as the character on 8 February before reprising the role on Broadway beginning 3 March 2020. Fearn (Les Mis, Robin Hood), who has also played Elphaba at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in the past, will begin portraying the role from 10 February. 

    Rachel Tucker is no stranger to the New York stage, having moved to the Big Apple to play everyone's favourite green witch in the Broadway production of Wicked The Musical. She has also starred in the Sting jukebox musical known as The Last Ship before returning to the West End to play Elphaba once more for the show's 10th Anniversary in London.

    In her review of Come From Away for London Theatre Direct, Kay Johal proclaimed, "Rachel Tucker gives a sterling performance," going on to call the actress's enunciation, diction, and singing as "on-point."

    Last chance to see Rachel Tucker in Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre!

    Only two weeks are left to catch Rachel Tucker in her critically acclaimed performance as multiple characters in Come From Away before she leaves for Manhattan! Avoid having to get your ESTA visa to see her in New York! Book tickets to see Rachel Tucker on stage in London's Come From Away now whilst you still can or you may just live to regret it!

