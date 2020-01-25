Rachel Tucker to star in the Broadway production of Come From Away Jan 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Fan favourite Rachel Tucker, who is perhaps best known for starring as Elphaba in both the West End and New York productions of Wicked, will cross the pond this spring to take over the role of Beverley Bass in the Broadway production of Come From Away. The news comes after it was announced two weeks ago that she would be replaced by fellow Wicked alumna Alice Fearn in the London production of the hit Canadian-American musical.

Pictured: Rachel Tucker in the West End production of Come From Away, now showing at the Phoenix Theatre.

Rachel Tucker departs London's Come From Away to join the show's Broadway cast

Alice Fearn has been confirmed to take over the role of Beverley/Annette from Rachel Tucker in the London Phoneix Theatre production of Come From Away. Tucker will play her last performance as the character on 8 February before reprising the role on Broadway beginning 3 March 2020. Fearn (Les Mis, Robin Hood), who has also played Elphaba at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in the past, will begin portraying the role from 10 February.

Rachel Tucker is no stranger to the New York stage, having moved to the Big Apple to play everyone's favourite green witch in the Broadway production of Wicked The Musical. She has also starred in the Sting jukebox musical known as The Last Ship before returning to the West End to play Elphaba once more for the show's 10th Anniversary in London.

In her review of Come From Away for London Theatre Direct, Kay Johal proclaimed, "Rachel Tucker gives a sterling performance," going on to call the actress's enunciation, diction, and singing as "on-point."

Last chance to see Rachel Tucker in Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

