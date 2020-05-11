SIX, Waitress and & Juliet stars star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 7 lineup May 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Another week of lockdown means another week of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]; aka more West End and UK Theatre stars are going to serve us our theatre fix. More fabulous performers will join us in helping to keep you entertained and all for free! We’ve got a fun collab for this week’s Coffee With Instagram Live Q&A, a new Lockdown Takeover and another great LTD Friday Night Live concert to look forward to. Read below to see what theatre stars will be joining us this week.

Week 7 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] has SIX, Waitress and & Juliet stars on the lineup

Coffee With Courtney Bowman & Billy Nevers – Tuesday 12 May @ 11am

Week 7 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] is going to be kicked off by Six the Musical star Courtney Bowman along with Billy Nevers from & Juliet. Queens and Players make a great combo, as we’ve learned from Baking Live With Christopher Parkinson & Sophie Isaacs. You can watch Courtney and Billy on our Instagram page live at 11am. Get your coffee, or beverage of choice, and your questions ready for a fun start to the day!

Lockdown Takeover: Renée Lamb – Wednesday 13 May, All Day

Be More Chill and SIX star Renée Lamb will be taking over our Instagram Stories on Wednesday for a look into her lockdown. Catch up with the West End and UK theatre star and make sure you stay up to date with her stories by turning on our notifications! Renée was most recently seen on stage at London’s The Other Palace in cult phenomenon Be More Chill. Her other theatre credits include Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Little Shop of Horrors.

Baking Live With Christopher Parkinson and Sophie Isaacs – Friday 15 May @ 2pm

Theatre’s answer to Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are our lovely regular guests, Christopher Parkinson and Sophie Isaacs, who’ve been giving us live bakes weekly; and this week we can look forward to another Instagram Live bake along. Sadly, this will be the last scheduled Baking Live, which is all the more reason to make sure you don’t miss it. We want to extend a big thank you to Chris and Sophie for entertaining us and bringing us baking recipes every week – if you’ve tuned in then you can agree it’s been super fun!

LTD Friday Night Live: Joel Montague – Friday 15 May @ 7pm

Making it through another week of Lockdown seems that bit easier when you have LTD Friday Night Live to look forward to! This week’s Instagram Live concert will see Joel Montague treat us to a few songs and we couldn’t be more excited! You may recognise Joel from any number of his stage credits including Waitress, Falsettos and School of Rock. Make sure you don’t miss out on this absolute treat and tune in at 7pm on Friday night!