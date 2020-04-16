The Old Vic confirms A Christmas Carol for new season postpones Local Hero Apr 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Old Vic Theatre's Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, has provided an update on the off-West End venue's programming for the remainder of the year.

The Old Vic gets 'Scrooged' for the fourth year in a row!

Old Vic A Christmas Carol 2020 opens this November

It has been announced that Jack Thorne's popular production of A Christmas Carol is set to return to The Old Vic for its fourth consecutive year. The show opens for previews on 21 November 2020 and is booking until 16 January 2020. Tickets for A Christmas Carol showing at The Old Vic are expected to go on sale on 23 April 2020.

In less merry news, the theatre has been forced to postpone the upcoming production of Local Hero, a musical based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name that was due to run at The Old Vic from 18 June to 27 August 2020.

On the announced return of A Christmas Carol, Matthew Warchus commented: "We think it's not unreasonable to expect that theatres will have reopened by the time this production is scheduled to perform in November, and so would encourage you to share in our optimism and book now for what will no doubt be a perfect antidote to this very tough phase we are all currently navigating."

The Artistic Director went on to say: "I'd like to confirm that work continues on a daily basis to line up dates for the postponed run of Amy Herzog's radiant play 4000 Miles with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet. This production was fully rehearsed at the point the lockdown started and we are very eager to share it. We will bring you more news on that as soon as we have it."

The postponement of 4000 Miles was announced last month. All valid tickets to the postponed run will be honoured for the newly rescheduled performances once new dates are announced and current ticketholders will likely have priority booking access for exchanges.

In even darker news, The Old Vic has been forced to furlough two-thirds of its staff in order to cut costs, and staff members have all accepted a temporary 20% cut in pay for the next six months. This information is in line with a recent survey conducted by SOLT and UK Theatre that found two out of three receiving UK theatres require additional financial support to stay in operation.

A Christmas Carol Old Vic tickets 2020 available on 23 April 2020!

Charles Dickens' holiday classic is officially returning to London's Old Vic Theatre this autumn! Be sure to catch Jack Thorne's highly praised production just in time for Christmas this year!