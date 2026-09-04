12 Must-See Christmas Shows in London

Few things say Christmas quite like Nutcracker . Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score, magical fairytale story and dazzling choreography make this timeless ballet a festive favourite for audiences of all ages. From Clara’s magical journey to the Land of Sweets, Nutcracker is packed with beautiful music, lavish spectacle and plenty of Christmas magic. Whether you’re introducing someone to ballet for the first time or returning to a much-loved tradition, it’s a classic way to celebrate the season.

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is back to wreak havoc on another Christmas classic. ** Christmas Carol Goes Wrong returns with all the mishaps, mayhem and gloriously misguided theatrical ambition you’d expect from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong. As the hapless amateur actors attempt to tell the story of Scrooge and his ghosts, expect plenty of things to go spectacularly off script. It’s festive fun with a very large side of chaos.

There’s nothing quite like a trip to the Old Vic at Christmas, and its much-loved production of A Christmas Carol is back for another festive season. This time, Giles Terera takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, joining the production for its 10th anniversary. Adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus , this joyful take on Dickens’ classic tale combines traditional Christmas magic with a fresh theatrical touch.

A beloved Christmas tradition returns to the Peacock Theatre for its 29th year — but this time, The Snowman gets a brand-new production. Based on Raymond Briggs’ much-loved story, this magical festive favourite brings the tale of a boy and his snowman to life through dance, live music, spectacular staging and that unforgettable flying scene. Whether it’s a first visit or a yearly tradition, The Snowman is a wonderful way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Experience the magic of the season with these top 12 festive productions gracing London's West End this Christmas. Whether you're seeking a heartwarming classic, a family-friendly adventure, or a unique twist on tradition, there's something for everyone. Don't forget to check out our Christmas Theatre in London page for the latest deals and gift vouchers.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Not technically a Christmas show, but absolutely one of the theatrical events of the festive season. Following its hugely anticipated summer run at the London Palladium, the acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar transfers to Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with Sam Ryder continuing in the role of Jesus. The legendary rock musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber brings its electrifying score and powerful story of faith, fame and betrayal back to the West End. With a stellar line-up of guest stars taking on King Herod, this is one to have on your Christmas theatre radar.

Potted Panto

Seven classic pantomimes. One very speedy show. Potted Panto returns to London for another festive season, cramming everything from fairytale heroes and dastardly villains to songs, silliness and audience participation into just 80 minutes. It’s the perfect choice for families who want all the fun of a traditional Christmas panto without spending their entire afternoon at the theatre. Expect plenty of laughs, plenty of festive chaos and a very quick trip through some of your favourite fairy tales.

Cinderella

Get ready to meet Cinderella all over again at the Lyric Hammersmith, where the classic fairytale gets the full panto treatment. Expect show-stopping songs, laugh-out-loud comedy, spectacular surprises and the Lyric’s trademark twist on the story. With pumpkins, glass slippers and a little bit of festive magic, this is a brilliant choice for a family Christmas outing. And yes, there are three different Cinderellas on our list this year — so choose your slipper wisely!

Cinderella: Buttons Undone!

Our second Cinderella is a little less traditional. Cinderella: Buttons Undone! puts a cheeky, comic spin on the classic fairytale, promising plenty of laughs and festive panto fun. If you’re looking for something a little more grown-up and gloriously silly this Christmas, this is the Cinderella for you. Playing at Charing Cross Theatre, it’s a brilliant alternative to the more traditional family pantos — and another chance to see just how many ways one fairytale can be reinvented.

Cirque Alice

Go down, down the rabbit hole this Christmas with Cirque Alice . Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s fantastical world, this spectacular production combines the magic of Wonderland with breathtaking circus skills, including aerialists, contortionists, puppetry and dance. Expect gravity-defying feats, imaginative staging and a thrilling soundtrack as Alice’s adventure is brought to life at the Royal Festival Hall. For something that feels a little different from a traditional Christmas show, Cirque Alice is a spectacular festive treat for the whole family.

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella

And here’s our third — and very different — Cinderella. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella transforms the classic fairytale into a thrilling wartime romance, set against the backdrop of London during the Blitz. This acclaimed dance production returns to Sadler’s Wells for its 30th anniversary, combining Bourne’s distinctive storytelling with spectacular choreography and a moving portrait of wartime London. If you’re after a Cinderella with a darker, more dramatic edge, this is the one to choose.

Dick Whittington and His Cat

Fancy a Christmas panto with a choice of audience? Dick Whittington comes to the King’s Head Theatre this festive season with separate versions for families and adults only , making it easy to find the right kind of panto chaos for your group. Whether you’re bringing the whole family or looking for a more grown-up festive night out, follow Dick, his trusty cat and their cast of colourful characters on a hilarious adventure packed with all the ingredients of a great Christmas panto.

The Choir of Man

Looking for something a little different this Christmas? Head to the pub. The Choir of Man returns to London, bringing nine performers, live music, comedy, storytelling and plenty of beer to the stage. Set inside a working pub, this Olivier Award-nominated show is all about friendship, community and having a bloody good time. It’s not a Christmas show in the traditional sense, but with a pint in hand, music filling the room and a brilliant atmosphere, it makes for a wonderfully warm and sociable festive night out.

Scout the best West End deals, discounts, and special offers here and get all your Christmas shopping done in one place!

Not sure what London theatre shows your friends and family members want to see? Then why not take the guesswork out of your Christmas shopping and get a gift voucher instead?