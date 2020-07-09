(VIDEO) Watch fans of The Prince of Egypt musical perform "When You Believe" Jul 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Last month, the production team for The Prince of Egypt UK musical did a call out to fans of the show, asking them to send videos of themselves performing the show's most famous musical number, "When You Believe." The song is widely known for having won an Oscar when the original Dreamworks film came out, thanks in large part to the powerhouse, belting vocals of not one, but two pop divas: Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. After becoming overwhelmed by the response, the production team have put together a video illustrating their diverse and passionate fanbase. Check out the new Prince of Egypt "When You Believe" virtual choir sung by fans below.

The Prince of Egypt expected to return to the Dominion Theatre this November

The Prince of Egypt is still expected to resume performances later this year, with tickets now back on sale for showings from 2 November 2020 until 4 September 2021. Performances for the open-ended run at London's Dominion Theatre will officially resume pending UK Government advice

Based on the classic 1998 DreamWorks Animation film, The Prince of Egypt The Musical was originally announced as a limited 32-week engagement. But after being met with widespread critical acclaim by audiences and critics alike and with 83,000 people attending just 43 performances (inc. 20 previews) before the lockdown, the show has now been extended.

More about The Prince of Egypt musical

The musical received its official London premiere on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 with previews beginning on Wednesday, 5 February 2020. Prior to the UK Government shutdown, The Prince of Egypt was only meant to run until 31 October 2020. It has now been announced as an open-ended run backed by popular demand.

The Prince of Egypt Original Cast Recording was recently released on digital and streaming formats on 3 April 2020 by Ghostlight Records. A physical CD release is planned for later this year.

The Prince of Egypt back on sale for performances from 2 November and beyond!

You don't want to miss one of the West End's hottest new musicals, which is expected to return in November. No, this is not a mirage! The Prince of Egypt is now officially an open-ended run, which is why you can be sure to book your tickets with confidence. Book your The Prince of Egypt tickets today and be sure to try our newly launched Apple Wallet and Google Wallet ticket-saving feature to ensure contactless entry into the venue!