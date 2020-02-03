West End The Pirate Queen announces Daniel Boys and Earl Carpenter to join cast! Feb 3, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The charity concert premiere of The Pirate Queen, which will be running at the London Coliseum for just one night only on Sunday 23 February 2020, has just announced its final casting for the production. Daniel Boys and Earl Carpenter will be joining the cast and will star alongside Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia) and more. The charity production of The Pirate Queen tickets are on sale now and the proceeds will go to Leukaemia UK.

The concert production of The Pirate Queen has made its final casting news today which will see Daniel Boys (Nativity!) and Earl Carpenter (Les Miserables) join the cast. The pair will perform alongside Rachel Tucker, Hannah Waddingham, Jai McDowall, Steph Parry, Emma Norman and Matthew Pagan.

The full ensemble will include Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Pearce Barron, Jeremy Batt, Jamie Birkett, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Trudi Camilleri, Sabrina Carter, Jordan Castle, Shaun Dalton, Adam Dawson, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Callum Heinrich, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, Jade Johnson, Harry Mills, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Charlotte Payne, Sophie Reeves, Jak Skelly, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.

The Pirate Queen Creative team

The Pirate Queen has a book by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boubil, Richard Maltby Jr. The lyrics are by Schönberg, Boubil, Maltby Jr and John Dempsey. The show first opened on Broadway in 2007 and the 2020 concert will be directed by Drew Baker, designed by Ben M Rogers and produced by Tom Gribby.

This one-off charity production of The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum will be a night to remember.

