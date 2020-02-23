Menu
Musicals The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert
    The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert

    An epic and timeless story from the creators of Les Miserables and Miss Saigon.

    2hr 30min
    23 February 2020

    SAVE £58

    Rear Dress Circle seats now £50.

     

    West End The Pirate Queen announces Daniel Boys and Earl Carpenter to join cast! 3/2/2020, 1.05pm

    MusicalOne-offHistoryContemporaryLimited RunEducationalSomething A Little DifferentSunday Perfomances

