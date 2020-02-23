The Pirate Queen London Coliseum tickets now on sale!

Based on Lord Grace O’Malley, who serves as a personification of Ireland, The Pirate Queen is an epic story of romance, allegiance, and piracy in the Renaissance era of "The Emerald Isle." Tickets for this one-off charity concert production of The Pirate Queen are available now with proceeds to be donated to Leukaemia UK.

Filled with Irish traditions and powerful ballads, The Pirate Queen is not only a timeless tale of history, but also an epic stage romance that you won't want to miss. Tickets are subject to limited availability so be sure to book ahead of time or you may just live to regret it!

What to expect from The Pirate Queen concert at the Coliseum

At a point and time when women were expected to be a good housewife, Grace stands up for herself against her father, earning the title "The Pirate Queen" and inspiring men and women to follow her. When the English begin hostilities towards Ireland, Grace has the intelligence and strength to negotiate a truce with the menacing Queen Elizabeth I.

The Pirate Queen cast and creative team

The Pirate Queen charity concert features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby, Jr., and John Dempsey; design by Ben M Rogers; and a book by Boublil, Schönberg, and Maltby, Jr. It is directed by Drew Baker and produced by Tom Gribby.