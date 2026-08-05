What Makes Operation Mincemeat One of the West End's Best Musicals?
Published on 5 August 2026
Last updated on 7 August 2026
Summary
- Operation Mincemeat is based on the true WWII mission that inspired one of the West End's funniest and most inventive musicals.
- The show's five-person cast delivers astonishing multi-role performances, switching between dozens of characters with remarkable speed and precision.
- From hilarious numbers like Born to Lead and Making a Man to the devastating Dear Bill, Operation Mincemeat constantly surprises audiences by balancing comedy with real emotion.
Three years after storming into the Fortune Theatre, Operation Mincemeat remains one of the West End's hottest tickets. With over 100 five-star reviews to its name, chances are you've heard people raving about it already. But if you've somehow missed Britain's funniest espionage musical (or you've been wondering what all the fuss is about), here's why it continues to win over audiences night after night.
It's almost too unbelievable to be true
The most astonishing thing about Operation Mincemeat is that it actually really happened. Based on the extraordinary Second World War deception mission that helped change the course of history, the musical transforms one of Britain's boldest intelligence operations into a riotously funny night at the theatre. Somehow, it manages to balance laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine respect for the real people behind the mission, which is no small feat when your story centres around a corpse carrying top-secret documents!
Five actors. Countless characters. Endless lols.
One of the show's greatest achievements is its multi-roling, gender-fluid cast. Five performers play an astonishing number of roles, switching between military officers, secretaries, sailors, spies and authors (helloooo Ian Fleming!) with little more than a hat, a jacket, a change of posture or a perfectly timed lighting cue.
It feels fitting that Operation Mincemeat now calls the Fortune Theatre home. For more than 30 years, The Woman in Black transformed the theatre with little more than a handful of actors, a few carefully chosen props and the audience's imagination. While Operation Mincemeat has considerably more theatrical bells and whistles than its predecessor, it shares that same spirit of theatrical ingenuity, with just five performers shifting seamlessly between an extraordinary range of roles.
A masterclass in comic timing, character work and ensemble acting
Created by SplitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat was built around the talents of a fiercely versatile ensemble, and that spirit still shines through in today's company. At the performance I attended, Madeleine Jackson-Smith, Ahmed Hamad, Molly Cutter, Jason Kajdi and Katy Ellis (who stepped in for a performance from the UK tour) delivered a masterclass in ensemble acting, slipping effortlessly between dozens of characters with astonishing precision.
Madeleine Jackson-Smith was the standout for me. She should genuinely teach a workshop in comic delivery. A single cock of an eyebrow had the audience in the palm of her hand, while her charismatic charm and virtuosic comic timing had me wiping away tears of laughter. As Ewen Montagu, she is completely magnetic and perfectly captured that upper-class confidence that makes the character so funny.
That's by no means to overlook Ahmed Hamad, Molly Cutter, Jason Kajdi and Katy Ellis, who are equally astonishing. Watching them switch between so many characters with such speed was genuinely thrilling.
The songs are as inventive as the story they tell
From laugh-out-loud comedy to genuine emotional heft, the score does it all. My top three picks were:
Born to Lead introduces Ewen Montagu with all the swagger of an overgrown Famous Five hero: pure Etonian confidence, jolly-hockey-sticks optimism and the unshakeable belief that no wartime crisis can’t be solved with a daring plan and lashings of champagne. Even when everything is about to go catastrophically wrong, Montagu barrels onwards as though it’s all part of a particularly spirited school adventure.
In Making a Man, Bernard Spilsbury, the pathologist who supplies them with the corpse arrives splattered in glittering blood for a jaunty, vaudevillian number that really shouldn’t be as much fun as it is. It’s macabre, theatrical and gloriously silly, precisely the sort of tonal tightrope the show walks so confidently.
Then, just when you've settled into the comedy, the show changes gear. Dear Bill sees Hester Leggatt write a fictitious wartime love letter to accompany the operation's fake identity, but as she writes, it becomes painfully clear she's really grieving the man she lost. It's a beautiful reminder that behind the jokes and elaborate deception are real people with real heartbreak. Weeps!
It should be on the GCSE Drama syllabus
If you’re studying acting, directing or theatre-making, Operation Mincemeat is the sort of production you could analyse in microscopic detail. Every gesture, vocal choice, physical transformation and character switch reveals something about rhythm, status, precision and the commitment required to make comedy look effortless.
16-year-old me would have absolutely devoured a GCSE Drama paper on it: how a cocked eyebrow gets a laugh,how a hat changes a performer’s entire character, how an ensemble transforms an intimate stage into a London nightclub, a military office or a submarine bound for Spain.
A musical that's in a league of its own
With so much hype surrounding Operation Mincemeat, it would be easy to wonder whether it can possibly live up to the reputation. In my opinion, it absolutely does. It's one of the sharpest, funniest and most inventive musicals currently playing in London, and every bit as fresh as its word-of-mouth suggests.
Whether you're fascinated by the real-life history, love brilliantly crafted musical comedy or simply want to watch five extraordinary performers operating at the very top of their game, this is one mission that's well worth signing up for.
The show famously describes itself as "Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noël Coward meets Noël Fielding". Fair enough, I can see all of those influences. But I'd actually argue Operation Mincemeat has outgrown the comparisons. Rather than reminding me of Hamilton, Six or anything else currently in the West End, it's carved out a category entirely of its own. That's no slight on those shows, but Operation Mincemeat is doing something so joyfully original that, three years on, it actually feels unlike anything else on a London stage. It's one of the smartest musicals you'll find in the West End.
Book your tickets to Operation Mincemeat today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.