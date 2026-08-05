What Makes Operation Mincemeat One of the West End's Best Musicals?

Operation Mincemeat is based on the true WWII mission that inspired one of the West End's funniest and most inventive musicals.

Three years after storming into the Fortune Theatre, Operation Mincemeat remains one of the West End's hottest tickets. With over 100 five-star reviews to its name, chances are you've heard people raving about it already. But if you've somehow missed Britain's funniest espionage musical (or you've been wondering what all the fuss is about), here's why it continues to win over audiences night after night.

It's almost too unbelievable to be true

The most astonishing thing about Operation Mincemeat is that it actually really happened. Based on the extraordinary Second World War deception mission that helped change the course of history, the musical transforms one of Britain's boldest intelligence operations into a riotously funny night at the theatre. Somehow, it manages to balance laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine respect for the real people behind the mission, which is no small feat when your story centres around a corpse carrying top-secret documents!

Five actors. Countless characters. Endless lols.

One of the show's greatest achievements is its multi-roling, gender-fluid cast. Five performers play an astonishing number of roles, switching between military officers, secretaries, sailors, spies and authors (helloooo Ian Fleming!) with little more than a hat, a jacket, a change of posture or a perfectly timed lighting cue.

It feels fitting that Operation Mincemeat now calls the Fortune Theatre home. For more than 30 years, The Woman in Black transformed the theatre with little more than a handful of actors, a few carefully chosen props and the audience's imagination. While Operation Mincemeat has considerably more theatrical bells and whistles than its predecessor, it shares that same spirit of theatrical ingenuity, with just five performers shifting seamlessly between an extraordinary range of roles.

A masterclass in comic timing, character work and ensemble acting

Created by SplitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat was built around the talents of a fiercely versatile ensemble, and that spirit still shines through in today's company. At the performance I attended, Madeleine Jackson-Smith, Ahmed Hamad, Molly Cutter, Jason Kajdi and Katy Ellis (who stepped in for a performance from the UK tour) delivered a masterclass in ensemble acting, slipping effortlessly between dozens of characters with astonishing precision.

Madeleine Jackson-Smith was the standout for me. She should genuinely teach a workshop in comic delivery. A single cock of an eyebrow had the audience in the palm of her hand, while her charismatic charm and virtuosic comic timing had me wiping away tears of laughter. As Ewen Montagu, she is completely magnetic and perfectly captured that upper-class confidence that makes the character so funny.

That's by no means to overlook Ahmed Hamad, Molly Cutter, Jason Kajdi and Katy Ellis, who are equally astonishing. Watching them switch between so many characters with such speed was genuinely thrilling.