God, they're brilliant! All the Operation Mincemeat songs in the West End musical

If you've left the Fortune Theatre humming Dear Bill or can't get Born to Lead out of your head, you've come to the right place. Here's every song from Operation Mincemeat in order, plus a look at how each number helps tell one of the most extraordinary true stories ever brought to the stage.

Since opening in London's West End in May 2023, Operation Mincemeat has become one of the capital's biggest theatrical success stories. The hit musical won two Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, before transferring to Broadway in March 2025. Despite its international success, the show continues to play to packed houses at the Fortune Theatre, delighting audiences with its perfect blend of comedy, history and heart.

What is Operation Mincemeat about?

Based on an astonishing true story, Operation Mincemeat follows the unlikely team of British intelligence officers who devised one of the greatest military deceptions of the Second World War. Their audacious plan? Convince Nazi Germany that the Allies planned to invade Greece instead of Sicily by planting fake military documents on a carefully disguised corpse.

Created by SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), the musical transforms this remarkable wartime operation into an inventive comedy packed with razor-sharp satire, emotional storytelling and an unforgettable score.

Operation Mincemeat songs (in order)

Act One

1. Born to Lead

The show opens with charismatic naval intelligence officer Ewen Montagu introducing audiences to Britain's wartime intelligence service. It's an energetic opening number that immediately establishes the musical's fast-paced humour and larger-than-life style.

2. God That's Brilliant

When an outrageous military proposal lands on the team's desk, the company launches into one of the show's funniest ensemble numbers, celebrating the wonderfully ridiculous idea that becomes Operation Mincemeat.

3. Dead in the Water

Charles Cholmondeley reflects on his frustrations and struggles while searching for the right person to become the centrepiece of the mission. The song offers one of the musical's earliest emotional moments.

4. Dead in the Water (Reprise)

A brief reprise expands on Charles' determination as the operation begins to gather momentum.

5. All the Ladies

Jean Leslie and the women working behind the scenes take centre stage in this witty, empowering number that highlights the vital contribution women made to Britain's wartime intelligence effort.

6. The Pitch

Montagu, Charles and Jean present their extraordinary deception plan, attempting to convince senior officials that their seemingly impossible idea might just work.

7. Born to Lead (Reprise)

The opening anthem returns with fresh meaning as confidence in the operation begins to grow.

8. Making a Man

One of the show's most inventive sequences sees the team painstakingly create the fictional identity of Major William Martin, transforming an anonymous body into a believable military officer.

9. Love is a Bird

Charles and Jean share a touching moment that reveals the emotional stakes beneath the show's quick-fire comedy.

10. Dear Bill

Often considered the emotional centrepiece of Operation Mincemeat, this moving ballad has become the show's signature song. Written as a heartfelt letter from the fictional fiancée of Major William Martin, it provides a deeply human perspective amidst the wartime chaos and has become one of the West End's most celebrated musical theatre numbers.

11. Sail On, Boys

With preparations complete, the mission finally sets sail in an uplifting ensemble number that balances optimism with uncertainty.

12. Just for Tonight

Act One closes with a bittersweet reminder that even during war, moments of hope and celebration can still be found.