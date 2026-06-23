God, they're brilliant! All the Operation Mincemeat songs in the West End musical
Published on 23 June 2026
- Operation Mincemeat is a musical based on the same-named World War II mission involving a disguised corpse
- The show won two Olivier Awards in 2024: Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical (Jak Malone)
- The shows creators, and original cast members, SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts) penned the score that includes popular tunes like “Dear Bill” and “Born to Lead”
If you've left the Fortune Theatre humming Dear Bill or can't get Born to Lead out of your head, you've come to the right place. Here's every song from Operation Mincemeat in order, plus a look at how each number helps tell one of the most extraordinary true stories ever brought to the stage.
Since opening in London's West End in May 2023, Operation Mincemeat has become one of the capital's biggest theatrical success stories. The hit musical won two Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, before transferring to Broadway in March 2025. Despite its international success, the show continues to play to packed houses at the Fortune Theatre, delighting audiences with its perfect blend of comedy, history and heart.
What is Operation Mincemeat about?
Based on an astonishing true story, Operation Mincemeat follows the unlikely team of British intelligence officers who devised one of the greatest military deceptions of the Second World War. Their audacious plan? Convince Nazi Germany that the Allies planned to invade Greece instead of Sicily by planting fake military documents on a carefully disguised corpse.
Created by SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), the musical transforms this remarkable wartime operation into an inventive comedy packed with razor-sharp satire, emotional storytelling and an unforgettable score.
Operation Mincemeat songs (in order)
Act One
1. Born to Lead
The show opens with charismatic naval intelligence officer Ewen Montagu introducing audiences to Britain's wartime intelligence service. It's an energetic opening number that immediately establishes the musical's fast-paced humour and larger-than-life style.
2. God That's Brilliant
When an outrageous military proposal lands on the team's desk, the company launches into one of the show's funniest ensemble numbers, celebrating the wonderfully ridiculous idea that becomes Operation Mincemeat.
3. Dead in the Water
Charles Cholmondeley reflects on his frustrations and struggles while searching for the right person to become the centrepiece of the mission. The song offers one of the musical's earliest emotional moments.
4. Dead in the Water (Reprise)
A brief reprise expands on Charles' determination as the operation begins to gather momentum.
5. All the Ladies
Jean Leslie and the women working behind the scenes take centre stage in this witty, empowering number that highlights the vital contribution women made to Britain's wartime intelligence effort.
6. The Pitch
Montagu, Charles and Jean present their extraordinary deception plan, attempting to convince senior officials that their seemingly impossible idea might just work.
7. Born to Lead (Reprise)
The opening anthem returns with fresh meaning as confidence in the operation begins to grow.
8. Making a Man
One of the show's most inventive sequences sees the team painstakingly create the fictional identity of Major William Martin, transforming an anonymous body into a believable military officer.
9. Love is a Bird
Charles and Jean share a touching moment that reveals the emotional stakes beneath the show's quick-fire comedy.
10. Dear Bill
Often considered the emotional centrepiece of Operation Mincemeat, this moving ballad has become the show's signature song. Written as a heartfelt letter from the fictional fiancée of Major William Martin, it provides a deeply human perspective amidst the wartime chaos and has become one of the West End's most celebrated musical theatre numbers.
11. Sail On, Boys
With preparations complete, the mission finally sets sail in an uplifting ensemble number that balances optimism with uncertainty.
12. Just for Tonight
Act One closes with a bittersweet reminder that even during war, moments of hope and celebration can still be found.
Act Two
13. Das Übermensch
“Goose-step to the left, jump to the far right..." The second act opens with a brilliantly absurd satire of Nazi ideology, using comedy to expose the arrogance and flaws of the German leadership. If you like the Act 2 opener in The Producers, you'll love this.
14. Bevan's Update
As news from the operation filters back to London, the intelligence team anxiously waits to discover whether their daring gamble has succeeded.
15. The Ballad of Willie Watkins
One of the show's funniest songs introduces another eccentric historical figure while continuing the musical's blend of fact and farce.
16. Spilsbury Reprise
A short reprise adds another burst of humour before the tension begins to build towards the finale.
17. I Call Abort
As uncertainty grows, panic threatens to derail everything the team has worked towards.
18. Haselden's Got a Good Feeling
Optimism returns as new intelligence suggests the deception may actually be working.
19. Useful
Jean and Hester reflect on the often-overlooked contributions made by women during the war in one of the musical's most poignant and uplifting songs.
20. Act As If
The company races towards the climax as events unfold at breakneck speed and the outcome of the operation hangs in the balance.
21. Did We Do It?
With the mission complete, the company begins to reflect on whether their extraordinary plan truly changed the course of history.
22. A Glitzy Finale
In a meta number that pokes some fun at musical theatre itself, the show concludes with a joyous curtain-call celebration, sending audiences home on a triumphant high while celebrating the remarkable true story behind the musical.
Which Operation Mincemeat songs are the most popular?
Several songs have become firm audience favourites since Operation Mincemeat opened in the West End. Dear Bill is widely regarded as the show's emotional highlight, while Born to Lead and God That's Brilliant are routinely used to showcase the musical, with the company performing them at the Tony Award and Olivier Award ceremonies, as well as at West End Live and the Royal Variety. Together, they showcase the musical's remarkable ability to balance laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine emotional depth.
Where can you see Operation Mincemeat?
Following its acclaimed Broadway transfer in March 2025, Operation Mincemeat continues to play at London's Fortune Theatre, where it has entertained packed audiences since May 2023. Winner of two Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, it's become one of the West End's biggest word-of-mouth hits thanks to its clever writing, unforgettable songs and extraordinary true story. Whether you're discovering the score for the first time or returning to hear your favourite numbers live again, there's never been a better time to experience this award-winning musical.