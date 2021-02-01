What theatre fans can look forward to this February! Feb 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Theatre fans are without a doubt missing the unique experience of live theatre but whilst that isn’t possible right now, there is still theatre and theatre-related events to look forward to this month [February 2021]. Of course, we’re ready to get back into our theatres, but for the meanwhile, here’s what you can enjoy at home.

Sky Arts, Romeo & Juliet filmed theatre, Vision of You Valentines Concert and more this month!

Sky Arts to air Les Misérables 25th Anniversary

Sky Arts is the free TV channel that celebrates and showcases all things about the arts, whether that’s theatre, Hollywood or music! The TV Guide reveals that there are a few exciting shows coming up in the first week of February that theatre fans will want to keep an eye out for. First up is Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter (1 February, 11 pm) for Pinter fans. Then there’s Royal Opera: Offenbach – The Tales of Hoffman (4 February, 6 am) and Royal Ballet: MacMillan – Anastasia (7 February, 6:30 am).

Sky Arts will also be showing Les Misérables 25th Anniversary [2010] on Sunday 7 February at 9 pm. The concert features Alfie Boe, Nick Jonas, Matt Lucas, Lea Salonga, Samantha Barks and more.

BBC’s Musicals: The Greatest Show

If you tuned in to BBC Radio 2 over the past weekend, then you would have heard the BBC’s celebrations of musicals including Musicals: The Greatest Show on Sunday night, which was recorded at the London Palladium and hosted by Sheridan Smith. The show was packed full of performers from the West End and beyond. Musicals: The Greatest Show will be aired on BBC One on Sunday 7 February at 7:40 pm.

Vision of You Valentine’s Day Concert

West End stars Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, well known for playing opposite each other in Mamma Mia and Bat Out of Hell, are keeping theatre fans entertained with another live stream concert! This Valentine’s Day concert features special guests Georgia Carling, Patrick Sullivan, Danielle Steers, Ben Purkiss, Erin Caldwell and Simon Gordon. Head to Sexton’s Twitter for more details on this virtual Valentine’s Special concert.

Filmed theatre production of Romeo & Juliet

The filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet starring Sam Tutty, Emily Redpath and Sir Derek Jacobi will be available from 13 February to 27 February 2021. The production which utilises new, cutting edge technology in order to film and produce under the current restrictions is on sale now. You can get your tickets direct here. A portion of the proceeds will go to Acting for Others.

Disney Plus’ Star drop is later this month!

Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus announced that they will be adding hundreds of films and tv series, many of which include theatre fan favourites. Moulin Rouge, Evita and Waitress are among the films that will be added. If you have a Disney+ subscription, then you will be able to stream these films and more from 23rd February.

Read more about the new Disney Plus releases here.

West End Musical Drive In Live Stream

Last year, West End Musical Drive In provided the opportunity for theatre performers to return to the stage and gave theatre fans a safe and unique concert. Now you can watch the concerts from home and see the likes of Lucie Jones, Layton Williams, Alice Fearn and more. Tickets for the individual concerts are £15 plus fees which can be bought directly via the streaming service stream.theatre.