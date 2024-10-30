What’s closing in London theatres this month? (November 2024)
Posted on 30 October 2024
November has arrived, and with it come the longer, darker nights, the final fiery remnants of Bonfire Night, and Halloween decorations finally vanishing from sight. As the city dons its winter coat and the last of the autumn leaves fall, so do some of London’s brilliant theatre productions. Much like the seasons changing, these shows must bow out, making way for the festive arrivals. So, with a tear and a cheer, here’s a roundup of the shows taking their final curtain calls this November, after leaving audiences dazzled and critics charmed.
A Raisin in the Sun (2 November)
"A play that changed American theatre forever.” - The New York Times. Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers when it was first performed in 1959, becoming the first play by a Black woman on Broadway. Directed by Tinuke Craig, this stirring revival is just as powerful today as it was over 65 years ago. Exploring themes of identity, hope, and resilience, Craig’s direction brought further layers to the poignant script.
In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans. Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives. Audiences have responded with admiration (and a few tears), often giving standing ovations for the heartfelt performances that have illuminated the power and beauty of Hansberry’s words. Closing on the 2nd November, this production has left a lasting impact and reminded us all of the relevance of its themes.
The Buddha of Suburbia (16 November)
After a spectacularly creative and boundary-pushing run, The Buddha of Suburbia at the Barbican will also take its final bow this month. Based on Hanif Kureishi’s cult 90s novel, this adaptation was lauded as “upbeat, funny, ridiculous and tender” by The Financial Times and “An engrossing love-letter that leaves you on a rare high” in a 5-star review from The Telegraph.
Audiences have loved this high-energy production, which brought to life the eccentric world of Karim Amir and his search for identity in a city buzzing with change. An electrifying soundtrack and striking set design, transports theatregoers to South London in the late seventies. High unemployment, high inflation, food shortages and strikes. But despite the winter of discontent, 17-year-old Karim’s life is about to explode into glorious technicolour as he navigates a path to enlightenment. Or at the very least, Beckenham. Catch it before it closes on November 18 if you’re in the mood for a whirlwind ride through rock, rebellion, and identity in suburban London.
The Cabinet Minister (16 November)
Closing on 16th November, The Cabinet Minister at the Menier Chocolate Factory has brought a refreshing dose of wit and satire to London audiences. This lesser-known comedy by Arthur Wing Pinero was a surprise hit, earning accolades for its clever humour and sharp commentary on politics and society. WhatsOnStage called it “a life-affirming triumph!” with the Telegraph agreeing, praising the “viciously funny, uproarious and wholly engaging farce” in a 5-star review.
Under the direction of Paul Foster, The Cabinet Minister offered a nostalgic yet relevant look at the foibles of political figures. Audience members have adored the intimate, immersive atmosphere of the Menier Chocolate Factory, where they’ve felt like flies on the wall in a series of amusing mishaps and close calls in government. This gem of a comedy has been a must-see for fans of The Thick of It, Veep and Yes Minister.
Juno and the Paycock (23 November)
The powerful Juno and the Paycock, Sean O'Casey’s Irish classic, has seen a spectacular run at the Gielgud Theatre, bringing depth and emotion to the London stage. Directed by Matthew Warchus, and starring Oscar winner Mark Rylance and Tony nominee J. Smith-Cameron the timeless production has earned rave reviews for its stark portrayal of poverty and resilience within a struggling family in post-Civil War Dublin.
The Guardian simply declared “It is magnificent”,” highlighting the raw performances that shed light on the fragility of family bonds and human dignity in times of hardship. Critics and audiences alike have been deeply moved by the emotionally charged performances and stunning period details. Juno and the Paycock has captivated audiences, grounding them in the harsh yet beautiful reality of O’Casey’s world.
Also closing in London Theatres this month
Little Piece of You: An Atypical Musical in Concert closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 1 November 2024
Brace Brace closes at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre on 2 November 2024
Hamza Namira closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 2 November 2024
Diary of a Gay Disaster closes at the Arcola Theatre on 9 November 2024
Scott Alan - Dreaming While Wide Awake in Concert closes at Cadogan Hall on 10 November 2024
Sandi Toksvig For One Night Only closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 14 November 2024
Mem Ararat closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 15 November 2024
Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 17 November 2024
Frank’s Closet at the Arts Theatre on 17 November 2024
Barbra & Liza Live! closes at Charing Cross Theatre on 17 November 2024
Rigoletto closes at the London Coliseum on 21 November 2024
Queen Bette closes at the King’s Head Theatre on 23 November 2024
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank closes at Marylebone Theatre on 23 November 2024
Jamie Allan’s Amaze closes at the Criterion Theatre on 23 November 2024
Reykjavik closes at Hampstead Theatre on 23 November 2024
An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends closes at Victoria Palace Theatre on 24 November 2024
How To Survive Your Mother closes at King’s Head Theatre on 24 November 2024
Distant Memories of the Near Future closes at the Arcola Theatre on 30 November 2024