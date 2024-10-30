What’s closing in London theatres this month? (November 2024)

Posted on 30 October 2024

November has arrived, and with it come the longer, darker nights, the final fiery remnants of Bonfire Night, and Halloween decorations finally vanishing from sight. As the city dons its winter coat and the last of the autumn leaves fall, so do some of London’s brilliant theatre productions. Much like the seasons changing, these shows must bow out, making way for the festive arrivals. So, with a tear and a cheer, here’s a roundup of the shows taking their final curtain calls this November, after leaving audiences dazzled and critics charmed.

A Raisin in the Sun (2 November)

"A play that changed American theatre forever.” - The New York Times. Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers when it was first performed in 1959, becoming the first play by a Black woman on Broadway. Directed by Tinuke Craig, this stirring revival is just as powerful today as it was over 65 years ago. Exploring themes of identity, hope, and resilience, Craig’s direction brought further layers to the poignant script.

In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans. Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives. Audiences have responded with admiration (and a few tears), often giving standing ovations for the heartfelt performances that have illuminated the power and beauty of Hansberry’s words. Closing on the 2nd November, this production has left a lasting impact and reminded us all of the relevance of its themes.

The Buddha of Suburbia (16 November)

After a spectacularly creative and boundary-pushing run, The Buddha of Suburbia at the Barbican will also take its final bow this month. Based on Hanif Kureishi’s cult 90s novel, this adaptation was lauded as “upbeat, funny, ridiculous and tender” by The Financial Times and “An engrossing love-letter that leaves you on a rare high” in a 5-star review from The Telegraph.

Audiences have loved this high-energy production, which brought to life the eccentric world of Karim Amir and his search for identity in a city buzzing with change. An electrifying soundtrack and striking set design, transports theatregoers to South London in the late seventies. High unemployment, high inflation, food shortages and strikes. But despite the winter of discontent, 17-year-old Karim’s life is about to explode into glorious technicolour as he navigates a path to enlightenment. Or at the very least, Beckenham. Catch it before it closes on November 18 if you’re in the mood for a whirlwind ride through rock, rebellion, and identity in suburban London.