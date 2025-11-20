Spotlight on Georgina Castle

Georgina Castle is a celebrated English actor known for her standout work in musical theatre, with a career that spans major West End stages, UK tours, and acclaimed new musicals.

Who is Georgina Castle?

Born in South London and trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Castle has built a reputation for powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and emotionally grounded performances. Over the last decade, she has become one of the West End’s most exciting leading ladies.

“My Name is Regina George and I Am a Massive Deal” – A Breakout West End Performance

While Castle has a long list of impressive credits, she is perhaps best known for her star-making turn as Regina George in the West End premiere of Mean Girls at the Savoy Theatre. Starring in the 2024–2025 run of the hit musical, Castle earned widespread acclaim for her brilliant comic timing, commanding vocals, and a performance that managed to be both terrifyingly fierce and brilliantly funny. Her Regina quickly became a fan favourite, helping cement the show as a major West End event.