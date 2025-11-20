Spotlight on Georgina Castle
Published on 20 November 2025
Georgina Castle is a celebrated English actor known for her standout work in musical theatre, with a career that spans major West End stages, UK tours, and acclaimed new musicals.
Who is Georgina Castle?
Born in South London and trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Castle has built a reputation for powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and emotionally grounded performances. Over the last decade, she has become one of the West End’s most exciting leading ladies.
“My Name is Regina George and I Am a Massive Deal” – A Breakout West End Performance
While Castle has a long list of impressive credits, she is perhaps best known for her star-making turn as Regina George in the West End premiere of Mean Girls at the Savoy Theatre. Starring in the 2024–2025 run of the hit musical, Castle earned widespread acclaim for her brilliant comic timing, commanding vocals, and a performance that managed to be both terrifyingly fierce and brilliantly funny. Her Regina quickly became a fan favourite, helping cement the show as a major West End event.
Latest Role – Leading 50 First Dates: The Musical
Castle recently starred opposite Josh St. Clair in 50 First Dates: The Musical at The Other Palace, where critics have hailed her as “essential to the show’s success” and “superb.” Reviews praised her “fierce, flawless” vocals, her emotional depth, and her ability to carry the heart of the production.
Where Have You Seen Her Before?
Castle made her West End debut as Sophie in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, followed by key roles including Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 The Musical, Jovie in Elf, Marie in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Lisa in Dirty Dancing, and leading roles in Millennials and Twist and Turn at The Other Palace. She has also appeared on television in New Tricks and Doctors. Georgina Castle is married to fellow actor Simon Lipkin, her 2022 co-star in Elf the Musical, which incidentally is now starring another stagey couple: Joel Montague and Carrie Hope Fletcher.
We can’t wait to see what’s next for Georgina Castle.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.