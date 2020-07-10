Wicked extends run in London's West End to November 2021 Jul 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The wonderful London production of Wicked has announced that the show will be dancing through life until late 2021, thank goodness! The popular West End musical is still on sale and currently booking at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from Monday, 2 November 2020 onwards with tickets from £27 and up.

The "Wicked Witch of the West End" is ready to mount her broomstick and defy gravity in London once more!

Wicked extends until 27 November 2021, performances confirmed as cancelled up to and including 31 October 2020

In line with UK Government advice on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2), the West End production of Wicked has cancelled its performances up to and including Halloween this year. But the good news is that the show, as of now, plans to open back up on 2 November 2020 and continue its streak as the 13th longest-running West End show.

Nevertheless, suspensions of the show's performance are being processed on a rolling basis. With the UK Government now allowing outdoor performances and with specific dates for reopening theatres now slowly coming together, it looks like answers will come very soon.

About the London Wicked musical, now extended by 5 extra months

Wicked The Musical is the spell-binding prequel, midquel, and sequel to The Wizard of Oz film and based on Gregory Maguire's best-seller, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The spectacular stage production has been seen by over 10 million theatregoers and has played over 5,500 performances since it first opened in the West End. The show has won over 100 major theatre awards, including three Tony Awards and two Oliviers. It is now the ninth longest-running West End musical of all time.

Wicked London 2020 cast and creatives

The current West End cast of Wicked stars Laura Pick as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Dr Dillamond, and Andy Hockley as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked is directed by Joe Mantello and features music and lyrics by the acclaimed Stephen Schwartz (The Prince of Egypt, Rags). It was adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman and features musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

I have Wicked tickets for cancelled performances, what do I do?

Your point of sale will be in contact with you directly to arrange an exchange, credit note, or refund. London Theatre Direct is currently processing an unprecedented number of ticket orders and requests in chronological order and appreciates your patience as they work to arrange for refunds to be processed at least 14 business days from the date your performance was due to take place.



The Wicked production has stated that it may take longer than the usual 14 days to process refunds. They also advise against contacting your credit card company as this may slow the process down and put an additional burden on ticket agents.



Wicked tickets London now on sale from £27 for performances from 2 November 2020 until 27 November 2021

Tickets are now on sale from November 2020 to November 2021. Performances will officially resume pending UK Government advice, which could be either before or after the planned 2 November return date. But you can certainly book with confidence for performances in 2021 knowing you're entitled to a free refund or exchange in the off chance a 2021 performance is confirmed as cancelled!