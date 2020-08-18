World premiere of Sleepless musical just one week away! Here's how to get the best tickets

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The eagerly anticipated world premiere production of Sleepless: A Musical Romance is just seven days away! With socially distanced seating in a COVID-19 secure venue, you can bet your sleepless nights waiting for this rom-com musical are finally over! Here's how to get the best seats at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London for the show's limited, one-month run.

The Wanted's Jay McGuiness stars as Sam opposite Kimberley Walsh as Annie in Sleepless: A Musical Romance, coming to London this month!

Get the best socially distanced seating at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

With staggered seating to ensure no one is sitting in front of, behind, or beside you, it might seem like you can't go wrong in choosing where to sit at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the "Sleepless in Seattle musical". But even with social distancing in place, that isn't always the case.

If you're looking to get great views of the stage and want to remain closer to the action, the Stalls located at the bottom tier of the auditorium is your best option. Though in certain seats you may have to look up at the stage to catch what's going on, you can avoid this altogether by sitting further back in Rows J-L. With seating in the Stalls priced at just £54, it just goes to show that you really can get some great bargains on theatre tickets in the time of corona.

If £54 is still too pricy, then try sitting in the centre of Rows T-W. Priced at just £30 per ticket, these seats are perfectly located for saving a little bit of extra cash without sacrificing wonderful views. However, even if you choose to get the super saver £18 tickets, you can rest assured that you will be sitting in one of the most comfortable theatres in London. The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre was famously used as the venue for such televised shows as Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor, and more.

Sleepless in London makes musical theatre history with new COVID-compliant performances

The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre production of Sleepless: A Musical Romance is one of the first of its kind to introduce socially distanced performances and a COVID-compliant venue. In addition to staggered seating, everyone will be required to wear a face mask and temperatures will be checked upon arrival. Purchases will also be made via contactless payment and hand sanitiser will be made available all throughout the venue. 

But perhaps the most innovative thing of all is that all staff and actors will be tested coronavirus using the highly accurate FRANKD NAAT test, which is recommended by the WHO for testing the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The results of the test will be shared via the Yoti ID app.

Don't miss the new Sleepless musical premiere!

If you've been itching to get some culture and return to the theatre, Sleepless is just the ticket! Featuring a completely safe and secure performance space, Sleepless: A Musical Romance starring Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh is everything you've been waiting for and more. Be sure to catch the world-premiere production, on at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for just one month only and get the best seats when you try our interactive seating plan.

