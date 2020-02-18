Menu
Plays Witness for the Prosecution
    Witness for the Prosecution Tickets at the London County Hall, London

    Witness for the Prosecution

    Agatha Christie's bone-chilling drama Witness for the Prosecution is presented in a perfect courtroom setting.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 13 September 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.
    Special notice
    Babes in arms and children under the age of 5 will not be permitted. All children need their own ticket. Latecomers may not be permitted. Please allow extra arrival time as there are multiple entrances to the seating area once inside the theatre. A note about Gallery Tickets: Access to the original Public Galleries is up a flight of stairs, with no lift access. Once at Gallery level, the steps to access Rows C and D are steep with extra steps. Seats in Row A have narrow access and 2 extra steps. All steps in the Galleries are narrow. These seats may not be suitable for patrons with access requirements or vertigo sufferers. Hearing loop may not work for patrons seated in the North and South Gallery. There are no toilets on the Gallery level. A note about Stalls Tickets: There is a lift from Street level to the foyer/Box Office. There is a lift from the foyer to the Courtroom Stalls Chamber ONLY. Row F is the only row for step-free access. There is a wheelchair space available in row F suitable for those wishing to remain in their wheelchair for the duration of the show. Hearing Loop should work for all seats in the Courtroom Stalls. We advise that patrons with access requirements check with theatre's box office before purchasing tickets. Please note: There is not a cloakroom at this venue; bags that do not fit comfortably under a single seat will not be permitted.
    Access
    No immediate vehicular access to the venue as Belvedere road is a closed private road. Closest is the corner of Belvedere Road and Chicheley Street.

    Witness for the Prosecution Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1915 customer reviews)

    customer

    46 minutes ago

    The setting of the old courtroom was perfect for the play. The actresses and actors did an amazing job with Agatha Christie's play. Our seats were perfect and gave us a great view from above.

    mrs valerie vandepeer

    18 hours ago

    Great play in an amazing building. If you can, you must go

    Next Available Performances of Witness for the Prosecution

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020

    Witness for the Prosecution news

    New casting announced for Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall 8/10/2019, 3.05pm
    London Theatre Review: Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall 28/5/2019, 10am
    London Theatre Review: Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall, London in Southbank 23/5/2019, 10am
    London Theatre Review: Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall 10/5/2019, 11am

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsHalf TermDramaBest Of BritishMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesMother's DayEaster

