The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets coming soon for the Duke of York's Theatre run!

Following a massive sell-out run at the National Theatre that opened in December 2019, the highly praised stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane is set to transfer to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre in October 2020. Having received a fleet of five-star reviews, London theatre tickets for The Ocean at the End of the Lane are expected to be in high demand, which is why you'll want to be among the first to book your tickets when they go on sale in March 2020.

What is The Ocean at the End of the Lane about?

After many long years, a man returns to his childhood home: a farmhouse in Sussex where he used to play outdoors. Standing beside a fish pond, he is transported to his 12th birthday when his imaginative friend Lettie called the pond an ocean... Nose diving headfirst into an enchanting world, the pair's survival rests in their ability to battle dark ancient forces that will stop at nothing to dismantle everything that surrounds them.

Uncover the magic of Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel as you've never experienced it before: live on the West End stage.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane cast and creative team

The West End cast for The Ocean at the End of the Lane has yet to be announced.

The original National Theatre cast starred Samuel Blenkin as Boy, Marli Siu as Lettie Hempstock, Jade Croot as Sis / Ensemble, Pippa Nixon as Ursula / Skarthach, Owain Gwynn as Policeman / Ensemble, Ginnie Hempstock as Carlyss Peer, Justin Salinger as Dad, Jeffrey Sangalang as Lodger / Ensemble, Josie Walker as Old Mrs Hempstock, Jess Williams as Policewoman / Ensemble, and Fred Davis as Ensemble.

The play was adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood and is directed by Katy Rudd. It promises to be an exhilarating adventure filled with masterful storytelling and jaw-dropping visuals. Be sure to catch it at London's Duke of York's Theatre in autumn 2020!

About Neil Gaiman: English author and comic book creator

Neil Gaiman is perhaps best known for his many popular novels and children's books, including Coraline and its subsequent film exploring the Freudian notion of the uncanny valley, Good Omens, Stardust, Neverwhere, American Gods, Anansi Boys, InterWorld, The Graveyard Book, The Silver Dream, and most recently, Eternity's Wheel. He has also enjoyed overwhelming success for his comic book series The Sandman.

Gaiman is the first author to ever win both the Carnegie and Newberry medals for the same work: his 2008 novel The Graveyard Book. His novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane was voted by the British National Book Awards as Book of the Year and is now a feature-length play.