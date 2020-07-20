Spice World at The Drive In to feature West End leading ladies in concert

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Theatre Producer Paul Taylor-Mills is going to spice up your summer with a West End meets Spice Girls concert. The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is the place to be with various films and live shows and it just got better. Theatre stars Aimie Atkinson, Bronte Barbe, Danielle Steers, Lucie Jones and Zizi Strallen will feature as the Spice Girls for a special concert pre-screening of iconic film Spice World.

Award-winning Theatre Producer Paul Taylor-Mills has assembled West End leading ladies for a special for-one-night-only concert. Following the performances will be a screening of the 1997 film Spice World in which the Spice Girls play themselves.

What Spice Girl will each West End star play?

For the special, pre-film performance, your Spice Girls will be Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six) as Ginger Spice, Bronte Barbe (Shrek, Beautiful) as Baby Spice, Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell) as Scary Spice, Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent) as Sporty Spice, and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) will be Posh Spice.

Social Distancing at The Drive In

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is a contact-free experience. It is a completely social distance compliant and will update accordingly in order to always follow the Government guidelines.

Spice World with West End concert tickets available now!

Tickets for Spice World with West End concert at The Drive In are available now. Make sure to book whilst availability lasts for this one-off special and give your summer that zig-a-zig-ah!

