Only Fools and Horses musical FAQ: Everything you need to know about this West End hit Jun 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Only Fools and Horses The Musical has been razzling and dazzling audiences since winter 2019 and the cushty show is set to continue once this immortal curl recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Here are your most frequently answered questions about the hit show.

Only Fools and Horses makes a pukka musical. Don't miss it in London's West End!

The stage musical adaptation of the beloved comedy series Only Fools and Horses features a book written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan and music and lyrics by Whitehouse, Jim and John Sullivan, and Chas Hodges. A musical has long been in the works. After John Sullivan passed away in 2011, his son Jim picked up the pen alongside Paul Whitehouse and finished the job.

Only Fools and Horses is based on the overwhelmingly popular sitcom of the same name, which ran from 1981 until 1991 and centres on Del Boy Trotter, an overly ambitious market trader from Peckham who is constantly coming up with new get-rich-quick schemes. The musical follows in the spirit of the show, complete with all the same lovely jubbly slang and cosmic characters to keep laughing throughout.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is now showing in London's West End at the gorgeous Theatre Royal Haymarket. Built in a traditional Victorian Style, the popular venue is located near Trafalgar Square and features a fabulous seating plan with great views of the stage all throughout.

Only Fools and Horses recently extended its booking period and is currently on sale through to 6 February 2021 in an open-ended run.

The show's running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes and includes an interval.

The Theatre Royal Haymarket is located not too far from Trafalgar Square with the nearest tube stations being Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) and Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/Northern Lines). The nearest train station is also Charing Cross Station and the theatre is serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 12, 14, 15, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 159, and 453.

Evening performances of Only Fools and Horses take place from Monday through Saturday and start at 7.30pm. Matinee performances of Only Fools and Horses take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays and start at 2.30pm.

Evening performances of Only Fools and Horses finish at about 10pm whilst matinee performances finish at about 5pm.

Act I of Only Fools and Horses The Musical features the songs "Prologue - O Furtuna", "His Name is Derek Trotter", "Only Fools and Horses/Hooky Street", "Now Now Grandad", "That's What I Like", "Where Have All The Cockneys Gone?", "The Girl", "Mange Tout", "Bit of a Sort”, "Raining for Grandad”, "Being a Villain", and "Lovely Day". Act II features the songs "Marriage & Love", "West End Wendy", "What have I let myself in for?", "Gaze Into My Ball", "The Tadpole Song", "Holding Back The Years", "Margate", and "This Time Next Year".

Whilst performances of Only Fools and Horses have been suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is still scheduled to go on after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and once social distancing measures have been either specifically outlined, which is expected to be confirmed in summer 2020 before some theatres reopen in autumn. The musical is booking at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket until 6 February 2021 in an open-ended run with an extension quite likely.

The Only Fools and Horses musical cast stars Adam Venus as Tony Driscoll, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Andy Mace as Mike the Barman, Chris Bennett as Sid, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce, Dianne Pilkington as Raquel, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie, Melanie Marshall as Mrs Oboko/Wedding Fitter, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Dating Agent, Paul Whitehouse as Grandad/Uncle Albert, Pete Gallagher as Danny Driscoll, Peter Baker as Trigger, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Samantha Seager as Marlene, and Tom Bennett as Del Boy.

In Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Grandad is portrayed by Paul Whitehouse (Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through The Looking Glass, Harry Potter and the Prisoner Azkaban). The character was made famous on the telly by Lennard Pearce.

Del Boy is portrayed by Tom Bennett (Rocketman, the 2019 film about Elton John) in the Only Fools and Horses musical. In the original sitcom, the character was made famous by David Jason.

In the Only Fools and Horses stage musical, Cassandra is played by Pippa Duffy (Mouth to Mouth, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge). In the original television series, she was portrayed by Gwyneth Strong.

The Only Fools and Horses creative team features Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan as the book's writers and Caroline Jay Ranger as director and choreographer. The show also has musical supervision and orchestration by Stuart Morely, set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, lighting design by Richard G Jones, sound design by Rory Madden, casting direction by David Grindrod CDG, and associate direction and choreography by Denise Ranger.

Cheap tickets for Only Fools and Horses showing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket are on sale now through London Theatre Direct beginning at just £24 and up. Don't be a plonker or twonk. Guarantee your spot to see this fantastic production today when you try our safe and secure booking system and interactive seating plan.