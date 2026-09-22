20 Songs Every Musical Theatre Fan Should Know
Published on 22 September 2026
Summary
- Get to know all of the best and most popular songs from musical theatre shows.
- From Les Mis to Hamilton, history’s top musicals have standout songs that everyone should know and love.
- Whether you’re looking for a karaoke song or you want to test your knowledge, these are 20 musical theatre songs you should know.
So, you call yourself a West End theatre buff? We don’t doubt you. But if you’re a burgeoning musical obsessive or you just want to test your show tune knowledge, have we got a list for you!
We’ve gone through the history of musical theatre songs - that’s almost 100 years of banging tunes - to come up with a list of 20 songs every musical theatre fan should know. Some of them are the mega hits from their respective shows. Some are the hidden gems that only dedicated musical theatre fanatics will know straight away.
So, how many of the 20 songs every musical theatre fan should know do you know?
One Day More - Les Miserables
Let’s start with an easy one. Possibly the most iconic song in musical theatre history, One Day More is the epic Act One Finale from Les Mis. Not only does the rousing number bring all the show’s characters together and make you eager to return to your seat after the interval, it also features themes and motifs from key songs and moments within the show.
Packed full of passion, hope, and a tiny bit of foreshadowing, it is one of the best, if not the best, songs in musical theatre history. And seeing as Les Mis is the world’s longest-running musical, it has earned its place at the top of our 20 songs every musical theatre fan should know list.
Defying Gravity - Wicked
Wicked has been enchanting audiences since it opened on Broadway in 2003. Since it crash landed at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in 2005 and had a global moment thanks to its record breaking film adaptation.
This tale of an outcast refusing to conform to society has struck a chord with millions of people around the world. And the pivotal song, Defying Gravity, has become an anthem for both musical theatre lovers and those standing up for what’s right.
Originally performed by Idina Menzel, Defying Gravity has a massive range, which tests musical theatre performers and karaoke singers alike. And if you haven’t attempted to hit that high F, can you really call yourself a musical theatre fan?
Satisfied - Hamilton
Okay, hear us out. Most people would say the opening song, Alexander Hamilton, or My Shot are the stand-out songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. But we say that Satisfied is the song every musical theatre fan should know.
Not only is it performed by Angelica Schuyler, a criminally underused character in the show, it also provides insight and exposition from another perspective, offering historical, societal, and personal context we’d otherwise lack. It’s also a banging song that echoes classic ‘90s R’n’B and features fun wordplay and quips.
Seasons of Love - RENT
We wish we could feature 525,600 songs in this list, but we can’t. These are the 20 songs every musical theatre fan should know. And if you do know your musical theatre, you’ll be aware that 525,600 minutes is how we measure a year in theatre talk.
The beautiful, uplifting and hopeful anthem from Jonathan Larson’s era-defying musical encourages us not to measure time passing in clinical minutes and hours, but in moments of love, compassion, and connection.
RENT is a gritty show that deals with wealth inequality and the realities of the HIV/AIDS crisis, yet the eternal message is humanity and love is always present.
Summertime - Porgy and Bess
Some songs live a life outside of their musical. And that’s exactly what’s happened with Summertime by George Gershwin. Though it’s now part of general pop culture, the aria was first written and performed in the 1935 opera, Porgy and Bess, which was based on the book Porgy by DuBose Hayward.
However, the swooning, haunting song soon became a jazz standard and was performed by the likes of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Ella Fitzgerald. In fact, it’s often cited as the most recorded song in history.
Don’t Rain On My Parade - Funny Girl
Not only did this song step out of its musical, it also popularised a saying frequently used in everyday life. Don’t Rain On My Parade was originally sung by Barbara Streisand in Funny Girl in 1964. It has since had a reprisal thanks to TV shows like Glee.
The Heat Is On - Miss Saigon
No, not the 1980s classic by Glenn Frey. If that’s where your brain went, you really need this 20 songs every musical theatre lover should know list!
The Heat Is On is the opening number from Miss Saigon. It sets the scene and establishes the dynamics and prejudices featured throughout the story. Though sordid and misogynistic, it helps us understand the expectations put upon our leads Kim and Chris.
The Phantom of the Opera - Phantom of the Opera
Phantom of the Opera creates irresistible drama. Atmospheric, haunting, and gritty, it’s a unique and iconic sound that is as popular today as it was when the show first opened in 1986.
Suddenly, Seymour - The Little Shop of Horrors
If we told you that one of the most romantic, heart-melting ballads in musical theatre history came from a dystopian show about a people-eating monster plant, you probably wouldn’t believe us. Unless you’ve heard Suddenly, Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors. This beautiful duet depicts the moment our show’s protagonist seizes the opportunity to confess his feelings to the girl he loves, and in return, she realises she loves him too. It really is an ode to the truly good guys and the joy found in giving them a shot.
Somewhere - West Side Story
West Side Story is packed with bops. Between America, Tonight and Cool, the show is dominated by upbeat, “loud” songs. But Somewhere is a quiet moment of reflection and hope from our leading lady, Maria. It’s beautiful. It’s dreamy. It’s a song every musical theatre fan should be familiar with.
We Both Reached For The Gun - Chicago
Anyone who spent a millisecond on TikTok in 2024 will know We Both Reached For The Gun from Chicago. The song and its legendary choreography had a viral moment when creators all over the world performed the dance in their kitchens, outside theatres or even on zebra crossings.
Though All That Jazz is the most famed song of the show, We Both Reached For The Gun is a work of genius all theatre fans should know. It uses a fast tempo and a whole lot of fun to tell a gruesome and villainous tale - proving that the superficial layer can overshadow a deeper, upsetting message. It perfectly sums up the show’s themes and characters.
Consider Yourself - Oliver!
Who doesn’t love Oliver!? The sweet, innocent boy who just wants a family. And he seemingly finds it when the Artful Dodger welcomes him into the fold.
Oliver! is an iconic piece of musical theatre which has been entertaining families for over 65 years!
You Can’t Stop The Beat - Hairspray
Like many musicals, Hairspray is about acceptance, individuality and standing up to the man. The show’s finale, You Can’t Stop The Beat, is a joyous celebration of self-love and defiance sung by the whole ensemble… except for the show’s villains, that is.
With a message of love, embracing change, and accepting others, it’s a number we all need to remember in the current climate.
Agony - Into The Woods
Ah, the fragility of the male ego. That was Stephen Sondheim’s subject of choice in Agony - a duet by Cinderella and Rapunzel’s princes who lament and moan about their unrequited love, while competing for who has it worst. During the song, the princes list out the reasons they should be adored. And let’s face it, it’s the bare minimum. It’s giving performative nice guy who gets nasty when rejected, and it serves as a catchy reminder to be wary out there.
Memory - Cats
We all need a reminder that youth and beauty are fleeting, and that’s exactly what Memory from Cats provides. It’s one of the most iconic musical theatre songs of all time.
Don’t Cry For Me Argentina - Evita
One thing that is not celebrated enough when it comes to musical theatre is the historical knowledge it provides. No, we’re not saying it replaces textbooks and research. But it can spark a curiosity and interest in learning more.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is based on the Argentine political leader Eva Perón - the second wife of Juan Perón. She was famed for her activism and charity work and was beloved by Argentina’s working-class populace.
This adoration and stoicism is beautifully represented in Don’t Cry For Me Argentina. It’s performed during an iconic musical theatre scene which recently caused a stir in London. Director Jamie Lloyd chose to take this moment from the stage to a real-life balcony where the actors sang the emotional song to the general public standing outside the London Palladium.
Fine, Fine Line - Avenue Q
Known for its crude humour and puppets, Avenue Q is probably the last place you’d expect a powerful, grounding and mature song - yet here we are. Fine, Fine Line is a beautiful, pensive moment where Kate Monster comes to terms with her circumstances and makes the choice to move on.
And, hey. It may be a surprising entry on a list of songs musical theatre fans should know, but it’s clever, it’s poignant, and it breaks the expectations of the audience.
Hello - The Book of Mormon
While we’re on the subject of crude shows, can we speak to you about The Book of Mormon? Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez’s satirical comedy first knocked on the door of Broadway in 2011. Two years later, Elder Smith and Elder Cunningham made it across the Atlantic and started their mission in the West End. And The Book of Mormon has been making audiences laugh and cringe ever since.
When it first opened, audiences were shocked that they hadn’t faced backlash. In fact, the Mormon church used the show’s popularity to spread the word of the religion.
The show’s opening number, Hello, sets up our expectations for what’s to come. Clever wordplay, bait-and-switches, big grins, and a lot of fun. If you don’t know Hello, have you even heard of musical theatre before?
Waving Through A Window - Dead Evan Hansen
Yes, you probably know You Will Be Found, but you should really know Waving Through A Window. This is a chant for the socially awkward, anxiety-filled people who just want to belong. It describes the outsider who feels invisible and is yearning to be perceived. It gives us an insight into Evan and the choices he makes.
Where You Will Be Found offers hope and optimism, Waving Through A Window is relatable. So if you’re waiting to be seen, you should definitely know this song.
Wait For Me - Hadestown
The epitome of new age of epic musical song, Wait For Me features all the show’s major players, musical genres, and motifs. It marries the practicalities of Orpheus’s task to enter Hadestown with the heartfelt reasons he’s doing it. It’s a beautiful example of the current moment in musical theatre history, and one all musical theatre fans should know.