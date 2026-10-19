Which Musical Should You Watch Next? 25 Shows for Every Mood

Defying expectations and following your heart. It’s a brave thing to do. Especially if you’re a young boy in a mining town in the 1980s. Billy Elliot is about as inspiring as they come and the perfect musical to watch if you’re in the mood for something uplifting.

If you’re feeling uninspired and down on your luck, give Operation Mincemeat a go. Telling the true tale of a group of British operatives who saved thousands of lives by tricking the Nazis with just a dead body and some fake documents, it’s as inspirational as it is unbelievable.

Are you full of feminine rage? Excellent. Same. That’s why you should watch SIX . Though based on historical figures, SIX retells the stories of Henry VIII’s wives from their perspective. Beating down hundreds of years of misogyny, it sees the queens being pitted against each other before becoming a united front.

If you’re feeling feisty and ready for a fight, head on over to Hamilton . The story about a group of men standing up for their nation is inspirational and rousing. You’ll be ready to take on the world after you spend 2 hours with Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s clever verses.

If Shakespeare has taught us anything, it’s that romance and tragedy go hand in hand. And that’s exactly what we get with this Greek myth retelling. Hadestown follows Orpheus as he tries to fight for his love, Eurydice, who’s made a deal with the devil himself. With beautiful music and an equally beautiful story, it’ll make you want to hold your loved one tight and never let go.

Wanna turn up the heat? Then get romantic with Moulin Rouge! The Musical . High energy and super sexy, this extravagant stage adaptation of the hit Baz Luhrmann film will get anyone in a mood. It’s the perfect date night show, that’s all we’re saying.

Okay. This is probably the show you should watch if you’re in the mood for a hen party rather than a party party. Magic Mike Live is made for the woman’s gaze, this is a steamy show that will have you and your pals cheering and blushing in equal measure.

Life is too serious! So lighten things up with Titanique . Taking a very serious tragedy and turning it into a goofy delight is no easy task, but the creative team behind the parody musical have done it beautifully! Expect giggles and guffaws at the tongue-in-cheek show.

If you’re in the mood to celebrate or just have a boogie, head on down to Mamma Mia! The ABBA jukebox musical is packed full of your favourite pop hits and offers those sunny holiday vibes.

From roll on the floor laughing comedies to relatable work drama. Despair about the current political climate to hen do vibes. There’s at least one show that will absolutely fit your mood.

No matter what your mood. No matter who’s accompanying you, there’s a suitable musical on, in the West End right now.

So you want to see a musical, but you don’t know what to watch. Don’t worry. Chill. We’re here to take the pressure off.

Musicals to watch if you want to cry

Les Miserables

If you haven’t cried in a while and want to exercise those tear ducts, head on over to Les Mis. With more tragedy than an anthology of Greek poetry, the world’s longest-running musical is a workout for the old emotions. So if you just want to feel something or let it all out, storm the barricades at the Sondheim Theatre.

One Day The Musical

Readers of David Nicholls’ book complained that the last few pages of One Day took forever to read. The problem? They couldn’t see the words through the tears. This musical adaptation of the stunning friends-to-lovers novel packed full of yearning and missed moments will have you reaching for the jumbo pack of tissues in your bag.

Musicals to watch if life is getting you down

Avenue Q

Which musical should you watch next if you’re feeling lost and alone? How about a hilarious show featuring puppets and a lot of swearing? That may not sound like the right vibe if you’re going through it, but trust us. Avenue Q focuses on a young graduate who has no prospects but discovers he’s not the only one facing dire circumstances. It’s a fun and witty way to wallow, and realise you’re not in this alone.

The Devil Wears Prada

If you feel like you have the worst boss in the world and you just want to walk out of your job without a plan, watch The Devil Wears Prada. It might help put things into perspective.

Legally Blonde

Need a confidence boost? Legally Blonde's Elle Woods is here to help! The perpetual cheerleader and the definition of a supportive friend, Elle will make you feel bold and capable. She’ll even encourage you to wear pink while you do it.

Singin’ In The Rain

The epitome of positive thinking, Singin’ In The Rain is the ideal show to see if you want a little optimism in your life.

Musicals to watch if you want to relive your childhood

High School Musical

If you’re feeling nostalgic, there can’t be a better option than High School Musical. The stage adaptation of the Disney movie that took over a whole generation will make you remember all those hopeful, youthful memories… or make you feel really old. It’s a tricky balance.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Everyone loves a bit of chocolate. So if you’re in need of a sweet treat without the tooth decay, then Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is the one. Join the young hero on his journey through the mysterious factory where he learns the perils of greed and gluttony. It’s a lesson quite a few of us could learn.

The Lion King

It was your favourite movie growing up, and you still remember all the words to the songs. The Lion King is the perfect show to watch if you want to relive your youth. It’s moving. It’s fun. It’s got life-sized puppets. It brings back some childlike awe and wonder.

Musicals to watch if you want to go out but can’t face the local

The Choir Of Man

Now, this show feels like you’re down the boozer! Join a group of talented lads as they serenade you and give out free snacks and drinks. Okay. Even though a few lucky audience members will receive freebies, that’s not the point of the show. The Choir Of Man is about togetherness and friendship during difficult times. It’s about having people to confide in and bring you light. It’s about finding your place in the world.

Cabaret

Enter the Kit Kat Club and get a taste of life in 1930s Berlin in Cabaret. The semi-immersive underground club will absorb you in a world of debauchery, honesty and self-expression. Settle down to hear from the performers who will share their woes and triumphs, while you feel like a bona fide attendee of the hedonistic playground.

Musicals to watch when you need to laugh

The Book Of Mormon

Matt Stone and Trey Parker have been making the world laugh for almost 30 years. The creators of South Park are known for their crass, biting, and not always PC humour. And, boy, do they know how to make a person laugh! The Book Of Mormon is an outrageous, relentlessly funny musical about two Mormon missionaries travelling to a small village in Uganda. When Elder Price discovers life is a lot harder than they ever could dream, his faith is rocked… with hilarious outcomes.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

There’s nothing funnier than off-the-cuff comedy. Well, there is. If you make it a musical! Full of hilarious one-liners, mishaps, and audience participation, Showtopper! The Improvised Musical is an absolute must-see musical when you need to laugh.

Musicals to watch when you need to entertain the kids

Matilda The Musical

Show the kids how good they have it by taking them to see Matilda The Musical. Okay. We jest. Kind of. The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel features a brilliant but neglected child who is trying to find her place in the world. Full of mischief, bravery, and naughtiness, it’s the perfect musical to entertain the kids.

Wicked

Add a bit of magic to your kid’s life with a trip to see Wicked. The enchanting show is a powerful exploration of friendship, individualism and duty. Join Elphaba and Glinda as they find an unlikely friendship that will change them both for good.

Paddington The Musical

So they were obsessed with the books. Then the TV show. Then the films. So feed that hyperfixation with a trip to see the musical adaptation of Paddington.

The touching and adorable tale of a talking bear who travels to London from Peru has delighted children around the world for almost 70 years. And now, the Olivier Award-winning show is thrilling both the young and the young-at-heart. It’s the perfect musical to entertain the kids and yourself