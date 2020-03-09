Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Broadway star NaTasha Yvette Williams joins West End cast of Waitress starring Sara Bareilles

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Lots of Broadway stars in the West End this month! It has just been announced today that NaTasha Yvette Williams — who appeared in the New York production of Waitress The Musical — has crossed the pond and is set to play the role of Becky starting tonight. The show continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre in London until 4 July 2020.

    Broadway star NaTasha Yvette Williams joins West End cast of Waitress starring Sara Bareilles
    NaTasha Yvette Williams joins the main UK cast of Waitress The Musical tonight!

    NaTasha Yvette Williams is the new West End Becky in Waitress

    Broadway's NaTasha Yvette Williams will take over the role of Becky from Marisha Wallace in the West End production of Waitress, it has been confirmed. Williams is scheduled to play her first performance in the role tonight, 9 March 2020 at London's Adelphi Theatre, where the show will continue to run until American Independence Day weekend.

    Williams' prior stage credits include Porgy and BessA Night with Janis Joplin, and Chicago. The American actress joins the likes of Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel (The Book of MormonMary PoppinsHello, Dolly!) and Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Sara Bareilles, who wrote the show's musical score and is currently making her West End debut in the London production.

    Williams, Creel, and Bareilles have all previously appeared in the hit Broadway production of Waitress and have joined the UK production as part of the show's grand finale. Bareilles and Creel were originally meant to complete their runs today but recently extended their roles through to 21 March 2020.

    Award-nominated musical Waitress received its West End premiere last February and is based on the film of the same name written and directed by the late Adrienne Shelly. The musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus. The recently announced UK and Ireland tour of the show will open in Dublin in November.

    Waitress Adelphi Theatre tickets available from £24!

    Don't miss the sugary sweet Waitress musical in London's West End, now starring NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky! The London Waitress musical must end 4 July 2020 when it goes back in the cookie jar. Treat yourself to a taste of this delicious confectionery goodness whilst you still can!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    First Look: The cast of Sleepless: A Musical Romance in rehearsals

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre cast of Sleepless: A Musical Romance are now in rehearsals. Having rece... Read more

    New West End casting announced for 9 to 5 The Musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Dolly Parton's hit West End musical 9 to 5 will feature some fresh new faces in the lead roles beginning next wee... Read more

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella opening pushed back to October

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The highly anticipated opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical has now been delayed to October, i... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies