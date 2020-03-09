Broadway star NaTasha Yvette Williams joins West End cast of Waitress starring Sara Bareilles Mar 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Lots of Broadway stars in the West End this month! It has just been announced today that NaTasha Yvette Williams — who appeared in the New York production of Waitress The Musical — has crossed the pond and is set to play the role of Becky starting tonight. The show continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre in London until 4 July 2020.

Broadway's NaTasha Yvette Williams will take over the role of Becky from Marisha Wallace in the West End production of Waitress, it has been confirmed. Williams is scheduled to play her first performance in the role tonight, 9 March 2020 at London's Adelphi Theatre, where the show will continue to run until American Independence Day weekend.

Williams' prior stage credits include Porgy and Bess, A Night with Janis Joplin, and Chicago. The American actress joins the likes of Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon; Mary Poppins; Hello, Dolly!) and Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Sara Bareilles, who wrote the show's musical score and is currently making her West End debut in the London production.

Williams, Creel, and Bareilles have all previously appeared in the hit Broadway production of Waitress and have joined the UK production as part of the show's grand finale. Bareilles and Creel were originally meant to complete their runs today but recently extended their roles through to 21 March 2020.

Award-nominated musical Waitress received its West End premiere last February and is based on the film of the same name written and directed by the late Adrienne Shelly. The musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus. The recently announced UK and Ireland tour of the show will open in Dublin in November.

