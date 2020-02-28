Come From Away extends again in the West End and releases shiny new production photos! Feb 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Canadian-American musical Come From Away, which is now celebrating its one-year anniversary in London Theatreland, will once again extend its West End run, it has been confirmed. The news coincides with the release of 10 stunning new production photos featuring the new London cast. Tickets for the additional performances of Come From Away are on sale now!

Come From Away celebrates its first birthday with a bang! New 2020 Come From Away production photos taken by Craig Sugden Photography.



A batch of new tickets released for Come From Away in London!

The London transfer production of Come From Away is now booking at the Phoenix Theatre until 17 October 2020, it has been announced. The hit musical, which recently welcomed new cast members to the rock with a warm Newfoundland greeting, is currently playing to packed audiences night after night and remains one of the hottest West End musicals out right now! Tickets for the Come From Away extension are now on sale!



Who is starring in Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre in London?

The current West End cast of Come From Away stars Tarinn Callender as Bob and others, James Doherty as Claude and others, Kate Graham as Diane and others, Alasdair Harvey as Nick/Doug and others, Jenna Boyd as Beulah and others, Mary Doherty as Bonnie and others, Mark Dudgale as Kevin T/Garth and others, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Kevin J/Ali and others, Harry Morrison as Oz and others, Emma Salvo as Janice and others, and Cat Simmons as Hannah and others.

The roles of Beverley/Annette and others have also been taken over by Alice Fearn (Elphaba in Wicked; Factory Girl in Les Miserables; and Robin Hood) from Rachel Tucker, who will continue to portray the same roles in the Broadway production beginning on 3 March 2020.

Also starring in the Come From Away cast are Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson, Matthew Whennel-Clark, Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran, and Jennifer Tierney.

Be sure to catch a glimpse of the cast in the 10 newly released production shots above in our gallery!



Come From Away tickets available from £18 and up!

With such toe-tapping numbers as "Welcome To The Rock", "38 Planes", "On The Bus", "Prayer", "I Am Here", and "Darkness And Trees", Come From Away songs are guaranteed to turn your frown upside down, and the musical is just as lighthearted as it is heartbreaking. Don't miss this critically acclaimed production in London's West End!