FAQ: Your essential guide to Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Apr 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End is just experiencing an interval right now, but the show magic must go wrong on! Mischief Theatre Company's spectacular new production Magic Goes Wrong is one of many London theatre shows guaranteed to continue once it's safe to attend the theatre again. Here's everything you need to know about Magic Goes Wrong as it prepares to enter a new season following the West End shutdown.

Magic Goes Wrong is packed with endless belly laughs and a captivating stage presence.

Magic Goes Wrong is Mischief Theatre's second comedy to be a part of their year-long residency at London's Vaudeville Theatre. The Magic Goes Wrong plot centres on magician Sophisticato's charity fundraiser for magic disasters in honour of his late father, who always discouraged him from engaging with magic tricks.

The fundraiser plays host to a number of hilarious rotating acts, the likes of which include a tough guy (The Blade) who takes on more damage as the show goes on, a mind reader (Mind Mangler) who doesn't seem to live up to his talents, and a contortionist and her foil (Spitzmaus and Bär).

As the accidents begin to pile up, so does their end fundraising goal. Filled with dodgy magic tricks, language barriers, absentmindedness and miscoordination, this hysterically funny show will have you laughing yourself silly from start to finish.

Magic Goes Wrong is now showing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End. The play received its world premiere on 6 August 2019 at the Quays Theatre at The Lowry, Salford where it ran until 11 August 2019 before transferring to its current London home.

Recently, Magic Goes Wrong extended its West End run and is now booking until 10 January 2021 in an open-ended run. It is one of many big-name London theatre shows that will continue once the coronavirus shutdown is lifted.

Magic Goes Wrong's running time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including an interval.

Magic Goes Wrong's start time for Saturday matinees is 2.30pm and finishes at approximately 5pm. Sunday matinee performances begin at 2pm and end at about 4.30pm. Evening performances for Magic Goes Wrong from Tuesday through Saturday begin at 7.30pm and end at approximately 10pm whilst evening performances on Sundays begin at 7pm and end at 9.30pm.

The original London Magic Goes Wrong cast list includes Bryony Corrigan as Spitzamus, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticado, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey, Nancy Zamit as Bear (stylised as "Bär"), and Roxy Faridany as Eugenia.

Understudies for these hilarious Magic Goes Wrong characters include Lauren Ingram, Laurence Pears, Liv Spencer, Natasha Culley, and Sydney K Smith who complete the cast.

Perhaps it's your first time visiting the Vaudeville Theatre or seeing Magic Goes Wrong. With an overall capacity of 679 seats (335 seats in the Stalls, 188 seats in the Dress Circle, 156 seats in the Upper Circle), there is certainly plenty of seats to choose from in this medium-sized theatre, but rest assured we've taken all the guesswork out for you.

Contrary to popular belief, the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre are not necessarily in the front row, but rather in the centre Stalls (Rows D-G), where you'll get clear views of the stage with maximum comfort.

But if you're looking to do less damage to your wallet without sacrificing views, then you'll get the most bang for your buck in the front row of the Upper Circle and at the ends of rows in the Dress Circle.

Magic Goes Wrong official tickets are on sale now for as low as £24.

Magic Goes Wrong is suitable for ages 12 and up. Children under the age of five will not be admitted into the theatre.

While Magic Goes Wrong itself has yet to be streamed or broadcast live, Mischief Theatre recently launched their new BBC One television series The Goes Wrong Show. The British comedy series ran its first series of six episodes from 23 December 2019 to 31 January 2020. It was recently announced this year that the BBC has renewed the show for a second series, which ideally will begin filming soon once the dust settles from the coronavirus crisis.

So far neither Nimax Theatres nor Mischief Theatre has announced plans to take Magic Goes Wrong on the road. That's not to say that a UK touring production of Magic Goes Wrong will not happen. Stay tuned for more details.

Currently, all UK theatre performances are cancelled up until the 31st of May 2020. The situation may change of course, but as of right now, refunds are only being offered for performances from 16 March until 31 May 2020. Refunds are issued automatically without the need to contact your point of sale.

However, customers are encouraged to exchange their tickets for a later date to help support the theatre. These exchanges are being honoured free of charge.

If you purchased Magic Goes Wrong tickets with London Theatre Direct and your performance was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and you wish to exchange your tickets, feel free to fill out our contact form here before 31 May 2020 to guarantee you won't be charged for an exchange later.

Please be advised that only tickets valid for performances between 16 March and 31 May 2020 are being exchanged at this time.