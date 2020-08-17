Godspell single "Beautiful City" performed by Jodie Steele released for charity

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The new single performed by Jodie Steele for the Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as on the Broadway Records website here.

Godspell single "Beautiful City" performed by Jodie Steele released for charity
New Godspell single featuring Jodie Steele out now!

New charity single from the virtual Godspell production released

West End theatre sensation Jodie Steele is featured on a new charity single released as a special preview of what's to come of Godspell. Produced by Ginger Quiff Media with leading theatrical recording label Broadway Records, "Beautiful City" is now available to stream on all major digital platforms as of 16 August 2020.

The charity concert, which marks the 50th anniversary of the smash-hit production, will be available to stream online from 27 to 29 August 2020 and is brought to you by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

Who is starring in the Godspell online concert this August?

The online star-studded concert features Jodie Steele opposite Darren Day (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliott, Chicago), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County), Ria Jones (High Society, Sunset Boulevard), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Natalie Green (Hair, The Prince of Egypt), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Danyl Johnson (2009 X Factor finalist), Gerard McCarthy (TINA: The Tina Turner MusicalBeautiful Thing), Jenny Fitzpatrick (TINA, Our House), Jerome Bell (Hairspray), John Barr (The Story of Bart, Tommy), Lucy Williamson (The Fix, Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carol King Musical, Newsies), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!, Viva Forever), and Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Hair).

The cast is supported by an Italia Conti ensemble.

Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert creative team

The online concert-style production of Godspell marking the show's 50th anniversary is directed by multi-award-winning director Michael Strassen and features musical direction from George Carter, video design and editing by Ben Hewis, and sound design by Cyrus Brandon. Under Strassen's direction, cast members will be filmed performing in their homes and spliced together with animation and other performers to present a complete, unique concert version of the hit show.

Tickets for Godspell from £15 are available here with money from ticket sales going to three charitable organisations: Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting for Others and the National AIDS Trust.

📰 Keep following our news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre news or sign up for mailing list to be notified as soon as shows go on sale so that you can be among the first to book.
Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support to help West End

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Both the West End and London theatre scene have been hit by hard by a government that fails to assist them during the... Read more

Indoor theatre performances with social distancing greenlit for 15 August, announces Government

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The UK Government has given the go-ahead for socially distanced indoor performances in England to resume. Read more

UK Government release further details about £1.57billion package

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The calls for further details surrounding the UK Government’s £1.57billion emergency funding package has ... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies