Godspell single "Beautiful City" performed by Jodie Steele released for charity

The new single performed by Jodie Steele for the Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as on the Broadway Records website here.

West End theatre sensation Jodie Steele is featured on a new charity single released as a special preview of what's to come of Godspell. Produced by Ginger Quiff Media with leading theatrical recording label Broadway Records, "Beautiful City" is now available to stream on all major digital platforms as of 16 August 2020.

The charity concert, which marks the 50th anniversary of the smash-hit production, will be available to stream online from 27 to 29 August 2020 and is brought to you by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

Who is starring in the Godspell online concert this August?

The online star-studded concert features Jodie Steele opposite Darren Day (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliott, Chicago), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County), Ria Jones (High Society, Sunset Boulevard), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Natalie Green (Hair, The Prince of Egypt), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Danyl Johnson (2009 X Factor finalist), Gerard McCarthy (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful Thing), Jenny Fitzpatrick (TINA, Our House), Jerome Bell (Hairspray), John Barr (The Story of Bart, Tommy), Lucy Williamson (The Fix, Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carol King Musical, Newsies), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!, Viva Forever), and Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Hair).

The cast is supported by an Italia Conti ensemble.

Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert creative team

The online concert-style production of Godspell marking the show's 50th anniversary is directed by multi-award-winning director Michael Strassen and features musical direction from George Carter, video design and editing by Ben Hewis, and sound design by Cyrus Brandon. Under Strassen's direction, cast members will be filmed performing in their homes and spliced together with animation and other performers to present a complete, unique concert version of the hit show.



Tickets for Godspell from £15 are available here with money from ticket sales going to three charitable organisations: Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting for Others and the National AIDS Trust.