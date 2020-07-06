50th anniversary of Godspell to be marked by online charity concert starring Darren Day, Ruthie Henshall and more Jul 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has been announced that Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Celebrity Big Brother 17) will be reprising their roles from the 1993 studio recording of Godspell for the new 50th-anniversary charity concert. The online Godspell 50th anniversary concert will be available to stream online this summer for 72 hours from 27 to 29 August 2020.

Online charity concert to celebrate 50th anniversary of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell

Legendary West End thespians both new and old are banding together to celebrate the remarkable 50th anniversary of Stephen Schwartz’s (Wicked; The Prince of Egypt) acclaimed theatrical hit, Godspell, in an exciting online charity concert experience.

The exciting revamp and revival of Godspell will see cast members being filmed at their homes and digitally edited together with striking visual animations. The concert will be available to stream for three days worldwide from Thursday, 27 August 2020 until 29 August 2020.

What charities will Godspell Online in Concert be contributing to?

With its compelling message of building a strong community and being hopeful of a brighter future after lockdown, Godspell Online in Concert will be raising money for three different charities, including the Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others, and the National AIDS Trust.

Who is starring in Godspell Online in Concert?

The online Godspell concert stars Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Darren Day, (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Gerard McCarthy (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), Jenna Russell (Fun Home), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Our House), Jerome Bell (Hairspray), Jodie Steele (SIX The Musical, Heathers), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Lucy Williamson (Judy & Liza; The Fix), Natalie Green (Hair; The Prince of Egypt), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard), Ronald Brian (The Carol King Musical), Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliott), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Shekinah McFarlane (SIX; Hair).

Don't miss the online theatrical charity event of the summer. Book tickets here.