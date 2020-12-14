Heathers director Andy Fickman to helm new musical Halls premiering in London next year Dec 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Perhaps best known for directing the Off-Broadway and London productions of Heathers The Musical, Andy Fickman is now set to direct the upcoming 2021 musical Halls, it has been confirmed. The new production gained some buzz this past summer after a music video was released for the show's musical number "Flat 15B", which was performed by an all-star group of West End musical actors, including Sophie Isaacs, Grace Mouat, and more.

Following award-winning success with Heathers The Musical starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Andy Fickman is now the latest to join the creative team for the eagerly anticipated musical Halls. Fickman's past credits include Playing with Fire, You Again, The Game Plan, She's the Man, and Parental Guidance.

Fickman said today: "This is a show about hope, about starting a new chapter and having new opportunities. Halls celebrates both our differences and what unites us, and I believe it is a show that people will need to see after this crazy year. It is a story that will make people laugh and cry and I cannot wait to bring this new musical to the stage. Thank you so much to our incredible cast who helped us out today, we are so grateful to y'all."

Halls The Musical cast and crew

The new piece is written by Jennifer Harrison and George Stroud and recently released a work-in-progress video earlier this year and held a reading, which took place just last month. Appearing in the virtual November readthrough were many of the "Flat 15B" music video performers plus some new faces, including:

Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Rent), Alex Tranter (Eugenius, & Juliet), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX), Sophie Isaacs (SIX, Heathers), Olivia Moore (Heathers, Waitress), Millie O'Connell (SIX, Be More Chill), Felipe Pacheco (Frantic Assembly), and Ivano Turco, who was recently cast as the charming Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical opening this Spring.

Official casting or a West End venue has yet to be confirmed and more creatives will be announced in due course.

