(WATCH VIDEO) West End stars perform song "Flat 15B" to hype up new 2021 musical HALLS

Video Credits

Music & Lyrics : George Stroud and Jennifer Harrison

Musical Supervision and Orchestrations : Richard Morris

Graphic & Video Design : Andrew Exeter

Motion Graphics & Video Production : Sam Diaz

Mixing Engineer : Paul Pritchard at Abbey Road Studios



Halls The Musical premise and plot summary

The story of Halls centres on eight students attending their first year at university. All coming from different upbringings and cultural backgrounds, they are brought together by one thing they share in common: they've been allocated the same flat in the school dormitories: Flat 15B.

Through rich character development that follows these students on their academic journey, audiences will witness them grow and learn from their mistakes as they battle to find their footing in the real world. Now adults, these eight lovable and relatable characters find out the hard way that every decision they make is theirs and theirs alone.

Halls The Musical takes on a number of hot topics that are typical to uni life, from the cost of student living, romance, self-acceptance, exam stress, Halls of Residence flatmate arguments, and freshers week. The feel-good show features upbeat, contemporary pop-rock music with catchy lyrics to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Who is starring in Halls The Musical in London?

It has not yet been confirmed whether some or all of the stars in the "Flat 15B" lockdown video will be appearing on stage in the musical. However, what is known is that the production team will cast at least two recent graduates in order to serve as a seedbed for emerging West End performers.

This is a welcome move given that many artists who are just starting out in the industry will have a particularly tough time jumpstarting their careers in a post-coronavirus era ⁠— the reason being that UK theatre producers are more likely to choose big, money-maker productions to make up for their loss of income during the mass COVID-19 closures.

Official casting as well as the full creative team for Halls The Musical will be announced in due course.

