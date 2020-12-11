Ivano Turco set to play Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical

Pictured : Ivano Turco and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo © Laura Lewis



Ivano Turco selected to portray the handsome Prince Sebastian

Originally meant to appear in West Side Story at the Royal Exchange this year shortly before it was put on hold due to the pandemic, Ivano Turco, 21, will not be making his West End debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical, it has been announced much to the excitement of London theatre fans.

Having initially auditioned for just a background role as a backup dancer, the emerging talent was later chosen by Lloyd Webber to take on the lead role of Cinderella's charming love interest, Prince Sebastian. Turco will now take to the stage front and centre at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre this spring alongside castmates Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables) and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Death of a Salesman).

Lloyd Webber said: "I'm overjoyed to introduce Ivano Turco as our Prince Sebastian in Cinderella. I'm convinced audiences will fall in love with him, as we did, on hearing this version of "Only You Lonely You". Straight out of college, Ivano initially came in to audition as a dancer but has a natural acting talent, a wonderful voice and an innate charm and warmth and from the day we met I just knew I'd found our Prince!"​

Cinderella Gillian Lynn Theatre creative team

The new musical features music by West End theatre maven Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Emerald Fennell, who is perhaps best known for starring in the fourth series of Netflix's The Crown as Camilla Parker Bowles and who was the writer and director behind the latest Carey Mulligan film, A Promising Young Woman.

The creative team for the premiere Cinderella musical production also features by director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnna Hunter, set designer Gabriela Tylesova, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and sound designer Gareth Owen. Further creatives and cast members will be announced in due course.

