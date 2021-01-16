Monday Night at the Apollo performances rescheduled to begin in April

More West End stars have been announced to join the line-up of Monday Night at the Apollo, which has now been postponed to April. Don't miss it!

Further casting announced for Monday Night at the Apollo

More cast members have been confirmed for Monday Night at the Apollo. Previously announced to be performing in the series were Arthur Darvill (Once, Sweet Charity), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown the Musical), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress), and Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels).

Set to join the cast list of performers committed to the new series are Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful), Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar, Once), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, West Side Story), Julian Ovenden (Merrily We Roll Along, Showboat), Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Les Misérables), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot the Musical), and Renée Lamb (SIX, Little Shop of Horrors).

The concert series features musical direction by George Dyer. The appearance of any cast members cannot be guaranteed. Line-ups for individual dates will be announced in due course.

Monday Night at the Apollo performances rescheduled!

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and whether performances (both socially distanced and otherwise) can return, producers of Monday Night at the Apollo have rescheduled the series' run. Hosted by Greg Barnett, the upcoming concert series will now run on Monday, 12 April 2021; Monday, 26 April 2021; and Monday, 10 May 2021. Ten per cent of the profit on all tickets will be donated to charity.

Monday Night at the Apollo producers weigh in

The show's producers, Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers, stated: "We're so excited to be announcing revised dates and further cast for Monday Night At The Apollo. In light of the newly imposed national coronavirus restrictions, we feel it was the correct decision to postpone the original performances.

Public health and the safety of our audiences is our utmost priority and will always be the most important factor in informing any decisions we make. With that said, we truly believe that we are on the way back to reopening theatres and feel it is important to press ahead with getting these concerts staged. It, in no way, dampens our spirits, rather it strengthens our resolve to get the industry restarted. In doing so, we hope to be able to raise funds for ‘Acting For Others' to continue to support the thousands of freelancers who these latest restrictions will hit the hardest. Theatre and its audiences know how important it is to get back to normal, especially in these seemingly crucial final months. Therefore, we ask your support, kindness, and when needed, patience, as we navigate the difficult road ahead."

Monday Night at the Apollo tickets on sale from £33 and up!

Don't miss this hotly anticipated series featuring some of the most popular West End stars. Tickets for Monday Night at the Apollo are expected to be in high demand, so be sure to book your seats at the Apollo Theatre today to guarantee your spot!