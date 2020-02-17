Our top 5 shows to see this half term (February 2020)! Feb 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The weather is somehow even more awful than normal for a February half term and any plans you did have for family time may have gone out the window… Well, you needn’t worry because we’ve got a round-up of the best family shows to see this week, which are guaranteed to turn half term right around. Because what could be more perfect than a family theatre trip that’ll have you escaping from both the weather and reality for 2+ hours?!

Mary Poppins is practically perfect at London's Prince Edward Theatre

Mary Poppins

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is practically perfect for any time of the year, but with its dash of magic, a sprinkle of wisdom and a dose of beloved songs, it’s the much-needed spoonful of sugar for this half term. If these storms don’t bring you everyone’s favourite nanny your way, then this award-winning musical will. Starring the hugely acclaimed Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp as Mary Poppins and Bert respectively, this production is one of the West End’s favourites! Treat your family to a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious day out and book your Mary Poppins tickets with us now.

Matilda

Inspired by everyone’s favourite childhood novel from by Roald Dahl and brought to the stage by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, Matilda has been a hit in the West End for 10 years, this year. Its success comes as no surprise as it supplies everything you could want from a family-friendly musical; fun, laughter, catchy songs and even a hit of nostalgia! Book tickets for Matilda this half term and you can guarantee you’ll be in for 2+ hours of joy and exhilaration. Although be warned – it might leave you feeling a little bit naughty!

The Lion King

Disney’s award-winning, internationally beloved musical The Lion King is a favourite and a staple West End show. Everyone needs to see this show at least once! It’s a production like no other that transports you to a dazzling world of colour via stunning effects, world-class acting and unforgettable songs. Tickets for The Lion King are the best treat anyone could receive and ensures enjoyment for all ages. Go on a journey with Simba, as he grows from lion cub to king, for an adventure of a lifetime!

& Juliet

The awful weather might have you in desperate need for a super good mood boost and & Juliet is here to answer your prayers. This all-new musical is based on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, that we all know, but with an epic twist that turns this whole story on its head, and is then mixed with the best pop songs of the last thirty years! Sometimes there’s nothing better than an escape that provides pure, unadulterated joy and that is exactly what this show will give you. It’s been the talk of the West End since it opened just last November and has vastly become a must-see show and fan favourite. Book your tickets for & Juliet this half term for the best night (or matinee afternoon) in the West End!

Wicked

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, Wicked has had the West End lit up in green for almost 14 years, and it still has the hottest tickets in town. It’s based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and tells the untold story of the witches from L. Frank Baum’s ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’. This multi-award-winning musical features some of the most remarkable musical theatre songs there are including ‘Defying Gravity’. Utterly spellbinding, Wicked tickets are certain to be a hit with the whole family!

Bonus: School of Rock

School of Rock has been a West End favourite since it opened in 2016 and that comes as no surprise when you consider it comes from the creative collaboration of dreams that includes Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Slater and Julian Fellowes. Join Dewey and his class full of students turned brilliant rock band that are set to storm the Battle of the Bands competition – providing they can get their permission slips signed. Stick it to the man this half term and treat your family to tickets for School of Rock! But be quick as ticket availability is limited!

