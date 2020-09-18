SIX Lyric Theatre tickets on sale now! Beat the rush and book today!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

After a long hiatus, your favourite Tudor Queens turned pop stars are back and ready to smash it come 14 November! Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's hit femme fatale musical SIX is officially the first major West End show to be returning to the stage since March, offering some much needed live entertainment, which you've been craving for months! Make sure you're on the right side of "herstory" and book your tickets to SIX at the Lyric Theatre today to secure the best seats in the house whilst availability lasts!

SIX Lyric Theatre tickets on sale now! Beat the rush and book today!
SIX now reigning at the Lyric Theatre for a limited time before its return to the Arts Theatre!

SIX to run at COVID-secure Lyric Theatre with socially distanced performances!

Sleepless was the blueprint. Now the whole West End is following suit with SIX The Musical being the first major London theatre production to return to the stage since lockdown. Get ready for all the same histo-remix fun you know and love, but this time with social distancing to keep you safe!

This autumn, the show is transferring to its temporary new home at the Lyric Theatre in London, which has been fully reconfigured to meet UK coronavirus guidelines. SIX will run at the venue for 2.5 months from 14 November until 31 January 2021.

SIX Lyric Theatre social distancing measures

Usually able to pack audiences of up to 967, the Lyric Theatre's capacity has been significantly reduced to comply with current Government guidelines. Patrons attending performances of SIX can look forward to bubble seating with different numbers of seats available from bubble to bubble.

Customers will be required to reserve the entire bubble of seats in order to maintain social distancing. Hand sanitation stations will also be placed throughout the venue and both audience and staff members will be required to wear a face mask.

Temperature checks and track and trace measures will also be in place in addition to contactless payments methods and deep theatre cleanings in between performances.

Will the Arts Theatre cast of SIX be returning for the Lyric Theatre run?

The six wives of Henry VII will once again be portrayed by members of the Arts Theatre cast.

Returning to reprise their roles in the Lyric Theatre cast of SIX are Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr, Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, and Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard.

They are joined by returning co-stars Cherelle JayCollette GuitartHana Stewart, and Zara Macintosh.

Get the best SIX West End musical tickets today for Lyric Theatre run!

SIX The Musical has a "heart of stone "and there's "no way" social distancing can stop these divas from delivering a spectacular pop-style concert! "Don't lose your head" and be sure to book your tickets today before all the best seats at the Lyric Theatre become history's mystery.

