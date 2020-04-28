The Book of Mormon musical FAQ Apr 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Your top 15 most frequently asked questions about The Book of Mormon have now been answered! This hilarious Olivier Award-winning musical is set to return full throttle once this "spooky coronavirus hell dream" is over. Here's everything essential you need to know about the show.

One of the funniest West End shows of all time is set to come back after the COVID-19 dust settles.

The Book of Mormon stage musical was written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who wrote the show's book, songs, and lyrics together with Robert Lopez (Frozen, Avenue Q, Coco).

Mormon missionaries Kevin Price and Arnold Cunningham get sent to a remote Ugandan village to spread the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The pair run into several snags, however, when the villagers seem more concerned about AIDS, famine, and oppression than the word of God. Will Elder Price and Elder Cunningham succeed in "saving" these African villagers from leading "sinful" lives?

The Book of Mormon musical is the intellectual property of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Robert Lopez. It is produced in the West End by Delfont Mackintosh Theatres.

SPOILER ALERT : Elder Kevin Price and Elder Arnold Cunningham scare the evil General away after they fool him into believing that Cunningham was eaten alive by a pack of lions and later resurrected from the dead. The Ugandan elders and even the General later go to door to door to spread the word of "The Book of Arnold."

The Book of Mormon London cast stars Dom Simpson in his West End debut as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, Steven Webb as Moroni / Elder McKinley, Richard Lloyd King as Mafala Hatimbi, Dean Maynard as Price's Dad / Joseph Smith / Mission President, and Michael Moulton as General / Satan.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Cal-I Jonel, Fred Smiley, Jack McNeill, Jed Hoyle, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Olivia Hibbert, Paige Miller, Patrick Sullivan, Philip Catchpole, Portia Harry, Ryan Kopel, Sean Parkins, Stephen Rolley, Thomas Audibert and swings Adam Bailey, Anna Van Ruiten, Christopher Copeland, David McMullan, George Grayson, Myles Hart, and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

The running time for The Book of Mormon in London is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including an interval.

The Book of Mormon stage musical is fairly accurate to the original holy source material. After the musical's big premiere, the LDS Church issued a press release stating that the show might be entertaining for a day, but the religion itself has the power to change your life for good. The Church of Latter-day Saints would even advertise in the Broadway show's official playbills with such taglines as "The book is always better" and "You've seen the play, now read the book." The musical is, in fact, so true to the real book that not a single practising Mormon has ever complained about the show. What's more, the musical has even managed to inspire people to take up the Mormon faith.

As at the publish date of this FAQ, The Book of Mormon has grossed a total of $659,604,381 USD on Broadway.

There is currently no professionally filmed performance of The Book of Mormon and it is unlikely that we will see a digital version of the musical any time soon. It is not as overwhelmingly popular as Mamma Mia! or The Lion King to warrant a DVD release as of yet.

The musical The Book of Mormon is set in modern times and takes place primarily in a Ugandan village. Although the exact time is unknown, it can be assumed the musical is set in or around the year 2011 when the show received its world premiere on Broadway.

The Book of Mormon received its world premiere on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on 24 March 2011. It opened for previews several weeks prior on 24 February 2011.

The Book of Mormon is playing in London's West End at the Prince of Wales Theatre and is also still running on Broadway at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

The Book of Mormon contains strong language, graphic violence, scenes of a sexual nature, and many themes that can be considered offensive. For this reason, it is recommended for ages 18 and up. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and seated next to an adult or legal guardian.

It would be easier to ask: "What ISN'T offensive in The Book of Mormon musical?" From bestiality with frogs as a cure to AIDS to blasphemous remarks, nothing is off-limits when it comes to The Book of Mormon. Viewer discretion is strongly advised due to the show's crass and savage humour.

