Noise Boys Peacock Theatre tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Get ready to make some noise! Heading straight to London's Peacock Theatre after a smash-hit run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is none other than Noise Boys presented by Nic Doodson Productions, Andrew Kay and Associates, and Great Leap Forward. This high-adrenaline dance production action-packed with bodacious beatboxing beats, tantalising tap dancing moves, infectious tunes, and, of course, hot shirtless blokes is set to take the West End by storm!

Get the full-throttle experience of a lifetime with tickets for Noise Boys, now available at affordable prices for the show's strictly limited run at The Peacock!

What to expect from Noise Boys at the Peacock Theatre?

Noise Boys will get you high like no other! The electrifying dance show boasts unbelievable physical talent backed by astonishing musicianship, a breathtaking line-up of award-winning champion beatboxers, some of the best tap dancers in the game, and the UK's most spectacular musical and vocal talent. Sit back. Relax. And prepare to be spellbound by the mind-blowing charm and pure raw talent the Noise Boys have to offer!

Noise Boys reviews: What have the critics been saying?

★★★★ "An exhilarating evening of tap, beatbox and music that you and your entire circle of friends can’t miss!" ⁠— Broadway Baby

★★★★ "Showmanship and finesse abound in this celebration of rhythm and noise!" ⁠— The List

★★★★★ "Noise Boys has a pedigree so fine, it could bark!" ⁠— The Scotsman

★★★★★ "These are performers at the top of their game!" ⁠— Scotsgay

Why see Noise Boys at the Peacock Theatre?

Move over Magic Mike Live! Noise Boys is just the high-octane dance show you need for an unforgettable night out on the town. This highly praised production will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Coming straight from their highly lauded run in the Scottish capital, be sure to catch the noise boys in London whilst you can, or you may just live to regret it!